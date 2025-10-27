Chhath Puja 2025: Sacred Way To Offer Kharna Prasad Of Jaggery Kheer And Roti

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna, is considered one of the most sacred and spiritually charged moments of the festival. Devotees, called vratis, observe a nirjala fast from sunrise to sunset, dedicating the day entirely to purity, faith, and devotion. As the sun sets, they prepare a divine offering of jaggery kheer and wheat roti, symbolising gratitude and humility before the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The Sacred Ritual Of Preparing Kharna Prasad

As dusk approaches, vratis purify themselves through a holy bath and wear clean traditional clothes. The puja site is sanctified with Gangajal, and a new clay or brass stove is used to prepare the kheer from rice, jaggery, and milk, along with roti made from wheat flour. The entire process follows strict rules of cleanliness and sanctity, reflecting the devotee’s deep spiritual discipline.

Once prepared, the offering is placed on banana leaves, accompanied by fruits like bananas, milk, and other natural items. Diyas (earthen lamps) are lit, and prayers are offered to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for prosperity, health, and protection from misfortune.

The Spiritual Significance Of Kharna

After the offering, the vrati consumes the first bite of the sacred prasad, marking the beginning of a 36-hour nirjala fast that continues until the final morning offering, Usha Arghya. According to belief, this ritual cleanses the soul, removes negativity, and brings divine blessings of happiness, peace, and abundance to the household.

The kheer and roti of Kharna symbolise simplicity and devotion, offering not just food but faith, love, and purity. Those who perform this ritual with sincerity are said to be blessed with prosperity and inner strength, and their families experience lasting harmony and spiritual upliftment.