Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeReligionChhath Puja 2025: Sacred Way To Offer Kharna Prasad Of Jaggery Kheer And Roti

Chhath Puja 2025: Sacred Way To Offer Kharna Prasad Of Jaggery Kheer And Roti

Chhath Puja 2025 Kharna: How to Prepare Jaggery Kheer and Roti for Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya Before the 36-Hour Fast

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The second day of Chhath Puja, known as Kharna, is considered one of the most sacred and spiritually charged moments of the festival. Devotees, called vratis, observe a nirjala fast from sunrise to sunset, dedicating the day entirely to purity, faith, and devotion. As the sun sets, they prepare a divine offering of jaggery kheer and wheat roti, symbolising gratitude and humility before the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

ALSO READ: Chhath Puja And Yule: How Sun Worship Connect Communities Across Continents

The Sacred Ritual Of Preparing Kharna Prasad

As dusk approaches, vratis purify themselves through a holy bath and wear clean traditional clothes. The puja site is sanctified with Gangajal, and a new clay or brass stove is used to prepare the kheer from rice, jaggery, and milk, along with roti made from wheat flour. The entire process follows strict rules of cleanliness and sanctity, reflecting the devotee’s deep spiritual discipline.

Once prepared, the offering is placed on banana leaves, accompanied by fruits like bananas, milk, and other natural items. Diyas (earthen lamps) are lit, and prayers are offered to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for prosperity, health, and protection from misfortune.

The Spiritual Significance Of Kharna

After the offering, the vrati consumes the first bite of the sacred prasad, marking the beginning of a 36-hour nirjala fast that continues until the final morning offering, Usha Arghya. According to belief, this ritual cleanses the soul, removes negativity, and brings divine blessings of happiness, peace, and abundance to the household.

The kheer and roti of Kharna symbolise simplicity and devotion, offering not just food but faith, love, and purity. Those who perform this ritual with sincerity are said to be blessed with prosperity and inner strength, and their families experience lasting harmony and spiritual upliftment.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on assumptions and available information. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chhath Puja Prasad Chhath Puja 2025 Chhathi Maiya Puja Kharna Prasad
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
Election 2025
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget