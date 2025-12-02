3 Auspicious Yogs On Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025; Know Best Time For Shiv Puja

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025 is set to fall on Tuesday, 2 December, making it a highly auspicious day for Shiv worship. This particular Pradosh Vrat is considered special as it marks the first Pradosh Vrat of December and coincides with three powerful yogs. Observing this sacred fast and performing Shiv Puja during the designated period is believed to invoke divine blessings from Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Devotees are encouraged to follow the proper timings to make the most of the spiritual benefits.

What Is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?

Pradosh Vrat occurs on the Trayodashi tithi of each lunar month, specifically during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) or Krishna Paksha (waning phase). Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is observed when the Trayodashi falls on a Tuesday. This month, the fast begins on 2 December at 3:57 PM and continues until 3 December at 12:25 PM, offering a sacred window to perform rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiv. Devotees believe that fasting and performing Pradosh Puja can bring prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

3 Auspicious Yogs On 2 December 2025

This Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is notable for the presence of three auspicious yogs, amplifying the spiritual benefits of the day:

Sarvatha Siddhi Yog – From 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, ideal for invoking blessings for success in all aspects of life.

From 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, ideal for invoking blessings for success in all aspects of life. Amrit Siddhi Yog – Also active from 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, considered highly favourable for health, wealth, and spiritual growth.

Also active from 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, considered highly favourable for health, wealth, and spiritual growth. Ravi Yog – From 8:51 PM to 1:22 AM, excellent for performing evening prayers and deepening your connection with Shiv.

These yogs make this Pradosh Vrat particularly potent for devotion, meditation, and spiritual rituals.

Shiv Puja Muhurat On Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

The ideal time to perform Shiv Puja on 2 December 2025 is from 5:24 PM to 8:07 PM. During these 2 hours and 43 minutes, devotees can carry out all rituals, including offering milk, water, and sacred items to the Shiv Linga, chanting mantras, and reading sacred scriptures. Performing Puja during this window ensures maximum spiritual merit and blessings from Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

Significance Of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is a sacred observance believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine protection. Fasting on this day, combined with puja during auspicious Yogs, helps devotees overcome obstacles, improve personal relationships, and strengthen spiritual discipline. Observing the fast is also considered beneficial for mental peace and overall well-being.