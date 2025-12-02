Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligion3 Auspicious Yogs On Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025; Know Best Time For Shiv Puja

3 Auspicious Yogs On Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025; Know Best Time For Shiv Puja

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025 falls on 2 December with 3 auspicious yogs. Check Shiv Puja timings, significance, and how to observe this sacred fast for blessings.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 02 Dec 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025: Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025 is set to fall on Tuesday, 2 December, making it a highly auspicious day for Shiv worship. This particular Pradosh Vrat is considered special as it marks the first Pradosh Vrat of December and coincides with three powerful yogs. Observing this sacred fast and performing Shiv Puja during the designated period is believed to invoke divine blessings from Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. Devotees are encouraged to follow the proper timings to make the most of the spiritual benefits.

ALSO READ: Paush Month 2025 Begins On 5 December; Know Significance, Rituals And Full List Of Festivals

What Is Bhaum Pradosh Vrat?

Pradosh Vrat occurs on the Trayodashi tithi of each lunar month, specifically during the Shukla Paksha (waxing phase) or Krishna Paksha (waning phase). Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is observed when the Trayodashi falls on a Tuesday. This month, the fast begins on 2 December at 3:57 PM and continues until 3 December at 12:25 PM, offering a sacred window to perform rituals and prayers dedicated to Lord Shiv. Devotees believe that fasting and performing Pradosh Puja can bring prosperity, peace, and spiritual growth.

3 Auspicious Yogs On 2 December 2025

This Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is notable for the presence of three auspicious yogs, amplifying the spiritual benefits of the day:

  • Sarvatha Siddhi Yog – From 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, ideal for invoking blessings for success in all aspects of life.
  • Amrit Siddhi Yog – Also active from 6:57 AM to 8:51 PM, considered highly favourable for health, wealth, and spiritual growth.
  • Ravi Yog – From 8:51 PM to 1:22 AM, excellent for performing evening prayers and deepening your connection with Shiv.

These yogs make this Pradosh Vrat particularly potent for devotion, meditation, and spiritual rituals.

Shiv Puja Muhurat On Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

The ideal time to perform Shiv Puja on 2 December 2025 is from 5:24 PM to 8:07 PM. During these 2 hours and 43 minutes, devotees can carry out all rituals, including offering milk, water, and sacred items to the Shiv Linga, chanting mantras, and reading sacred scriptures. Performing Puja during this window ensures maximum spiritual merit and blessings from Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati.

Significance Of Bhaum Pradosh Vrat

Bhaum Pradosh Vrat is a sacred observance believed to bring peace, prosperity, and divine protection. Fasting on this day, combined with puja during auspicious Yogs, helps devotees overcome obstacles, improve personal relationships, and strengthen spiritual discipline. Observing the fast is also considered beneficial for mental peace and overall well-being.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on astrological predictions, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 02 Dec 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shiv Puja Bhaum Pradosh Vrat 2025 Pradosh Vrat Timing
Read more
