Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Know Date, Puja Vidhi And Chandrodaya Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Devotees observe fast, worship Ganesha, seeking obstacle relief.

The celebrations may have ended with Ganpati Visarjan, but devotees will have another important occasion to worship Lord Ganesha just four days later. After Ganesh Utsav 2026 concluded with Anant Chaturdashi on September 25, Ganpati devotees will once again observe a special puja on September 29.

The date marks Sankashti Chaturthi, but there is an added significance this time. Since the Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it will be observed as Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. The occasion is associated with prayers to Lord Ganesha and the traditional Sankashti fast.

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Which Sankashti Chaturthi Falls On September 29?

According to the Hindu calendar, September 29 marks the Chaturthi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashwin. It is known as Vighnaraj Sankashti Chaturthi.

The Chaturthi Tithi begins at around 5:09 PM on September 29 and ends at 2:55 PM on September 30. Since the Sankashti fast is observed according to the time of moonrise, the vrat will be kept on September 29.

Why Is It Called Angarki Sankashti?

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed every month on the Chaturthi following the full moon, during the Krishna Paksha. However, when the Chaturthi falls on a Tuesday, it is known as Angarki Sankashti.

The name Angarki is associated with Mars, while Tuesday is traditionally considered the day of Mars. This combination makes the occasion distinct from the regular monthly Sankashti observance.

Lord Ganesha is traditionally revered as the remover of obstacles. Devotees therefore observe Sankashti with prayers seeking relief from difficulties and hurdles. The Tuesday occurrence gives this particular Sankashti added religious significance.

How Is It Different From Ganesh Chaturthi?

The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated in September marked the beginning of Ganesh Utsav and fell during the Shukla Paksha. In contrast, September 29 marks a Chaturthi during the Krishna Paksha.

Both occasions are dedicated to Lord Ganesha, but they are associated with different observances and puja traditions.

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Angarki Sankashti Puja Vidhi

Devotees traditionally begin the day by taking a sankalp for the fast and worshipping Lord Ganesha. In the evening, offerings such as durva, flowers and modak or laddoo can be presented to Ganpati.

Devotees may also chant 'Om Gam Ganapataye Namah' and recite the Ganapati Atharvashirsha. The traditional Sankashti observance continues until moonrise.

After the moon appears, devotees perform Chandra Darshan and offer arghya to the Moon. Lord Ganesha is then worshipped before the fast is concluded.

Just days after bidding farewell to Ganpati during Ganesh Utsav, devotees will once again have an opportunity to worship Bappa on September 29. This time, the Tuesday occurrence gives the Sankashti Chaturthi the special distinction of Angarki Sankashti.

[Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and available information. ABPLive.com does not confirm or endorse any of these beliefs. Readers are advised to consult a relevant expert before following any religious practice.]