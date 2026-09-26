Ekadashi October 2026: Indira And Papankusha Ekadashi Dates, Tithi And Puja Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two major Ekadashi fasts occur in October 2026.

Indira Ekadashi on October 6 honors ancestors, Lord Vishnu.

Papankusha Ekadashi on October 22 seeks freedom from sins.

Devotees worship Vishnu, avoid grains, practice self-restraint.

Two major Ekadashi fasts will fall in October 2026. The first is Indira Ekadashi during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Ashwin month on October 6, 2026, and the second is Papankusha Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month on October 22. Indira Ekadashi is particularly associated with the wish for peace and salvation for ancestors.

Papankusha Ekadashi is considered important for devotion to Lord Vishnu and seeking freedom from sins. See information about these two Ekadashis.

Indira Ekadashi

According to the Panchang, the Indira Ekadashi fast will be observed on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 2:07 am on October 6 and end at 12:34 am on October 7.

Indira Ekadashi is considered significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing religious rituals for the ancestors. According to religious belief, fasting, worshipping Vishnu, offering tarpan (worship), and donating on this day bestows the blessings of the ancestors. It is also considered a special Ekadashi that falls during Pitru Paksha.

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Papankusha Ekadashi

The second Ekadashi of October will be Papankusha Ekadashi. It will be observed on Thursday, October 22, 2026. According to the calendar, the Ekadashi date will begin at 2:11 PM on October 21 and end at 2:47 PM on October 22.

Papankusha Ekadashi falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month. Religious beliefs describe it as a fast associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, self-control, and self-purification. Devotees observe a fast on this day, meditate, and worship Lord Vishnu.

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What To Do On Ekadashi

On this day, bathe in the morning and worship Lord Vishnu. Yellow flowers, fruits, and basil leaves can be offered to the deity. Chant the Vishnu mantra, Vishnu Sahasranama, or recite hymns related to Lord Vishnu. Depending on your capacity, you can also donate food, clothing, or other items to those in need.

What Things Should Be Kept In Mind During Ekadashi Fast?

Generally, rice, wheat, and grains are not consumed during Ekadashi fast.

People observing the fast take fruits or other acceptable fasting foods as per their capacity.

During the fast, special attention is given to remembering Lord Vishnu, maintaining virtuous conduct and restraint.