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English NewsReligionEkadashi October 2026: Indira And Papankusha Ekadashi Dates, Tithi And Puja Details

Ekadashi October 2026: Indira And Papankusha Ekadashi Dates, Tithi And Puja Details

October 2026 will have two important Ekadashi fasts—Indira Ekadashi on October 6 and Papankusha Ekadashi on October 22. While Indira Ekadashi is associated with ancestors and Pitru Paksha.

Written By : Jagriti Soni Barsale |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Two major Ekadashi fasts occur in October 2026.
  • Indira Ekadashi on October 6 honors ancestors, Lord Vishnu.
  • Papankusha Ekadashi on October 22 seeks freedom from sins.
  • Devotees worship Vishnu, avoid grains, practice self-restraint.

Two major Ekadashi fasts will fall in October 2026. The first is Indira Ekadashi during the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) of the Ashwin month on October 6, 2026, and the second is Papankusha Ekadashi during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month on October 22. Indira Ekadashi is particularly associated with the wish for peace and salvation for ancestors.

Papankusha Ekadashi is considered important for devotion to Lord Vishnu and seeking freedom from sins. See information about these two Ekadashis.

Indira Ekadashi 

According to the Panchang, the Indira Ekadashi fast will be observed on Tuesday, October 6, 2026. The Ekadashi tithi will begin at 2:07 am on October 6 and end at 12:34 am on October 7. 

Indira Ekadashi is considered significant for worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing religious rituals for the ancestors. According to religious belief, fasting, worshipping Vishnu, offering tarpan (worship), and donating on this day bestows the blessings of the ancestors. It is also considered a special Ekadashi that falls during Pitru Paksha.

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Papankusha Ekadashi

The second Ekadashi of October will be Papankusha Ekadashi. It will be observed on Thursday, October 22, 2026. According to the calendar, the Ekadashi date will begin at 2:11 PM on October 21 and end at 2:47 PM on October 22.

Papankusha Ekadashi falls during the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight) of the Ashwin month. Religious beliefs describe it as a fast associated with the worship of Lord Vishnu, self-control, and self-purification. Devotees observe a fast on this day, meditate, and worship Lord Vishnu.

ALSO READ | Pitru Paksha 2026: Essential Samagri And Puja Timings For Shraddha At Home

What To Do On Ekadashi

On this day, bathe in the morning and worship Lord Vishnu. Yellow flowers, fruits, and basil leaves can be offered to the deity. Chant the Vishnu mantra, Vishnu Sahasranama, or recite hymns related to Lord Vishnu. Depending on your capacity, you can also donate food, clothing, or other items to those in need.

What Things Should Be Kept In Mind During Ekadashi Fast?

  • Generally, rice, wheat, and grains are not consumed during Ekadashi fast.
  • People observing the fast take fruits or other acceptable fasting foods as per their capacity.
  • During the fast, special attention is given to remembering Lord Vishnu, maintaining virtuous conduct and restraint.

Disclaimer:  The information provided here is based solely on beliefs and information. It's important to note that  ABPLive.com does not endorse any beliefs or information. Consult a relevant expert before acting on any information or information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which two Ekadashi fasts will occur in October 2026?

The two major Ekadashi fasts in October 2026 are Indira Ekadashi on October 6 and Papankusha Ekadashi on October 22. Both fall during the Ashwin month.

What is the significance of Indira Ekadashi?

Indira Ekadashi is important for worshipping Lord Vishnu and performing religious rituals for ancestors. It is associated with seeking peace and salvation for ancestors, especially during Pitru Paksha.

What is Papankusha Ekadashi known for?

Papankusha Ekadashi is associated with devotion to Lord Vishnu, self-control, and self-purification. Devotees observe a fast, meditate, and worship Lord Vishnu to seek freedom from sins.

What actions are recommended on Ekadashi?

On Ekadashi, one should bathe, worship Lord Vishnu with offerings like yellow flowers and basil leaves, and chant Vishnu mantras. Donating food or clothing to those in need is also recommended.

About the author Jagriti Soni Barsale

Jagriti Soni Barsale is an experienced digital journalist and writer with nearly 10 years of expertise in religion, astrology, vaastu, and Indian spiritual traditions. Currently a consultant at ABP Live, she writes research-based articles on festivals, rituals, muhurat, and Panchang, drawing insights from classical texts like Dharma Sindhu and Muhurta Chintamani. She studied journalism at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ekadashi Fasting Indira Ekadashi Date Ekadashi October 2026 Indira Ekadashi 2026 Papankusha Ekadashi 2026 Papankusha Ekadashi Date
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