Anant Chaturdashi 2025 — Know Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance Of Anant Sutra, And More

Anant Chaturdashi 2025: Anant Chaturdashi holds deep religious and spiritual importance in Hinduism. Celebrated as the day of worship dedicated to Lord Vishnu’s infinite form, this sacred festival also marks the conclusion of the grand Ganesh Utsav. On this day, devotees across India perform Ganesh Visarjan with immense devotion and reverence. In 2025, Anant Chaturdashi will be observed on 6 September. Read on to know the auspicious puja timings, mythological significance, and the sacred meaning behind the Anant Sutra ritual.

What Is Anant Chaturdashi?

The word "Anant" means infinite or eternal, and "Chaturdashi" refers to the 14th day of the lunar fortnight. Anant Chaturdashi falls on the Chaturdashi tithi of the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) in the month of Bhadrapad. It is also popularly known as Anant Chaudas. Devotees observe a fast and perform puja to seek Lord Vishnu’s blessings for peace, prosperity, and liberation from suffering.

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 Date And Puja Muhurat

Start Of Tithi: 6 September 2025, 03:12 PM

6 September 2025, 03:12 PM End Of Tithi: 7 September 2025, 01:41 PM

7 September 2025, 01:41 PM Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat: From 06:02 AM to 01:41 PM on 7 September

From 06:02 AM to 01:41 PM on 7 September Duration: 7 hours 39 minutes

Devotees are advised to perform puja within this auspicious window to receive maximum spiritual benefits.

Spiritual Significance Of Anant Chaturdashi 2025

According to Hindu scriptures, observing the Anant Chaturdashi vrat and worshipping Lord Vishnu on this day helps remove obstacles and brings divine protection. It is believed that students who begin their academic pursuits on this day gain deep knowledge, while those desiring wealth and abundance are blessed with prosperity. For spiritual seekers, the day offers a rare opportunity to connect with the infinite presence of the divine.

In Hindu belief, Lord Vishnu is the preserver of the universe and governs the cycle of creation, sustenance, and destruction. In his Anant form, he is said to control the vast cosmos, granting balance and harmony.

Why Is The Anant Sutra Tied On This Day?

One of the key rituals of Anant Chaturdashi is tying the sacred Anant Sutra on the arm after offering prayers to Lord Vishnu. This thread contains 14 knots, each representing one of the 14 realms (Lokas) in Hindu cosmology. Tying this sacred thread is believed to protect the wearer from suffering, eliminate past sins, and bless them with happiness, longevity, and prosperity.