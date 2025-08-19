Aja Ekadashi 2025 — Avoid These Things During Puja To Seek Blessings And Bring Prosperity

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeReligionAja Ekadashi 2025 — Avoid These Things During Puja To Seek Blessings And Bring Prosperity

It is believed that observing Aja Ekadashi with proper rituals and discipline brings blessings of Lord Vishnu, fulfills wishes, and removes hardships.

By : ABP Live Lifestyle | Updated at : 19 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
Ekadashi fast is considered one of the most sacred, pious, and spiritually rewarding observances in Hindu tradition. All Ekadashi days are dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. Currently, the holy period of Chaturmas is underway, and among the Ekadashis observed during this time is Aja Ekadashi, which falls on the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. This year, devotees will observe the fast today on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, while the ritual of breaking the fast, known as Paran, will take place on August 20, 2025.

It is believed that observing Aja Ekadashi with proper rituals and discipline brings blessings of Lord Vishnu, fulfills wishes, and removes hardships. However, it is equally important to follow the rules strictly, as even minor mistakes may disrupt the sanctity of the fast.

Things To Avoid During Aja Ekadashi Vrat

  • Avoid rice consumption: Eating rice on Ekadashi is strictly prohibited, as it is believed to nullify the merit of the fast. Even those not fasting are advised to refrain from consuming rice on this day.
  • Refrain from criticism and negativity: One should not indulge in gossip, arguments, or harsh words during the fast. Along with food restrictions, letting go of negative thoughts is essential to maintain the sanctity of the vrat.
  • No tamasic food: Garlic, onion, oily or spicy food, and non-vegetarian dishes are forbidden on this day. Devotees are encouraged to maintain both mental and physical purity by consuming only sattvic food.
  • Do not touch the Tulsi plant: Devotees should not touch or water the holy Tulsi plant on Ekadashi. Instead, they may offer prayers and light a lamp near it without physical contact.
  • Avoid cutting hair or nails: Cutting hair or nails on Ekadashi is considered inauspicious. According to tradition, women are also advised not to wash their hair on this day, as it is believed to reduce the spiritual merit of the fast.

[Disclaimer: The content of this article is based solely on beliefs, and should be taken as general guidance. Individual experiences may vary. ABPLive.com does not assert the accuracy or validity of any claims or information presented. It is strongly recommended to consult a qualified expert before considering or implementing any information or belief discussed herein.]

Published at : 19 Aug 2025 12:54 PM (IST)
