An Indian national based in New Zealand has triggered a lively discussion online after turning to Reddit for guidance on whether ₹1 crore is sufficient to move back and settle in his native Punjab village. The post, titled “is 1 crore still a big money in India?”, has gone viral, drawing a range of reactions from users offering financial and lifestyle advice.

The anonymous Redditor shared that he moved to New Zealand at the age of 19 and is now around 30 years old. Reflecting on his decision to potentially return to India, he asked, “I been living in New Zealand since I was 19 and now 30. When I left India (2013) 1 crore seems like a big money. How about these days? Reason I am asking this question because I want to return back to India permanently.”

According to his post, he currently has savings amounting to NZD 200,000 (approximately ₹1.03 crore) and owns a house in his village in Punjab. He also revealed additional sources of income: “I own 1 Shopify store which generates around 100K NZD per year (so you can call it a remote job/business). I own US stocks worth about 138K NZD,” he wrote.

Reddit Users Share Practical Advice

The Reddit thread quickly attracted attention, with users offering practical suggestions on how to make the most of the amount if he does choose to return.

“One crore is not retirement money. But if you plan to invest and generate passive income, it can be doable with a decent lifestyle. If you want to do that, I suggest you first identify what you want to do or where you want to invest. Try and see if it works out or generates enough income. Then decide on switching,” one Redditor suggested.

Another advised maintaining a professional connection with New Zealand while living in India: “As someone who splits time between India and NZ, you won’t be able to have a NZ-like lifestyle if you aren’t planning to do any other job. I would say find a remote job with a NZ company and then move. There are plenty.”

Some responses cautioned against rushing into the decision. One user wrote, “I don’t know your situation, but if I were you, I wouldn’t come back unless necessary. It is a good amount of money, but check the tax situation before you transfer your savings. You won’t be able to retire on it but it can comfortably support you if you do something on the side like kheti etc.”

Another Redditor added a more minimalist perspective, saying, “If you don’t have a family to support and don’t intend to have one. Then it is manageable.”

The discussion mirrors a broader concern among non-resident Indians (NRIs) about financial planning and quality of life upon returning home.