Yogi Adityanath Overtakes Govind Ballabh Pant To Become UP's Longest-Serving CM

In 2022, he was re-elected, marking another historic achievement — he became the first CM in Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full five-year term.

By : ABP Live Business | Updated at : 28 Jul 2025 06:06 PM (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a new political milestone, becoming the longest-serving CM in the state’s history. Having completed eight years and 132 days in office, he has overtaken Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant, whose tenure lasted eight years and 127 days.

Adityanath first took the oath of office on March 19, 2017, becoming the 21st Chief Minister of India’s most populous state, reported News18. In 2022, he was re-elected, marking another historic achievement — he became the first CM in Uttar Pradesh to return to power after completing a full five-year term.

From Young MP to Longest-Serving CM

Before leading the state, Yogi Adityanath made his mark on national politics. In 1998, he entered Parliament as one of India’s youngest MPs at just 26. Known for his firm stance on Hindutva, strict law-and-order approach, and emphasis on infrastructure and industrial growth, his tenure has been defined by a mix of development initiatives and social reform drives.

Under his leadership, flagship programmes like the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, major expressway projects such as the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand expressways, and policies aimed at boosting women’s safety and empowerment have shaped the state’s agenda.

Adityanath also serves as the Mahant (head priest) of Gorakhnath Math, a major Hindu temple in Gorakhpur, a position he assumed in 2014 following the death of his mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath.

Breaking Records in UP Politics

With his new record, Adityanath now leads a list of notable chief ministers. Behind him is Govind Ballabh Pant (8 years and 127 days), followed by Mayawati (7 years and 16 days) and Mulayam Singh Yadav (6 years and 274 days).

Published at : 28 Jul 2025 06:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi UP CM Govind Ballabh Pant CM Yogi Adityanath YOGI ADITYANATH
