Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWHO Extends Travel Restrictions On Pakistan Over Polio Concerns, Cites Cross-Border Virus Spread

WHO Extends Travel Restrictions On Pakistan Over Polio Concerns, Cites Cross-Border Virus Spread

WHO extends travel restrictions on Pakistan for three more months over wild poliovirus concerns, citing cross-border spread, rising sewage samples, and missed vaccinations in key regions.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:52 PM (IST)

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 1 (ANI): The World Health Organization (WHO) has extended conditional international travel restrictions on Pakistan for another three months, citing persistent concerns about the transmission of wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), ARY News reported.

The decision was made during the 42nd meeting of the WHO Emergency Committee for Polio, held virtually on June 18. The meeting included officials from polio-affected nations and focused on the global spread of WPV1, particularly in Pakistan and Afghanistan, which were identified as ongoing international transmission risks, ARY News stated.

The WHO expressed concern over continued WPV1 transmission through cross-border movement, especially in regions such as southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Quetta Block, southern Afghanistan, Karachi, and Peshawar -- areas where the virus remains prevalent.

According to ARY News, the WHO noted that "the spread of WPV1 is facilitated by cross-border travel and the movement of displaced populations," and highlighted the rise in polio-positive sewage samples across Pakistan. Sensitive areas including KP, Sindh, Balochistan, and central parts of the country remain polio hotspots, with Karachi, Peshawar, and Quetta Block serving as strongholds for the virus.

The committee also raised concerns about a new polio case reported in Gilgit-Baltistan and the growing number of children missing vaccinations, which further complicates eradication efforts.
While acknowledging that the 2025 polio eradication target is unlikely to be met under current conditions, the WHO commended Pakistan's ongoing efforts. "The organization expressed satisfaction with Pakistan's polio eradication efforts and confidence in the quality of its vaccination campaigns," ARY News reported.

Pakistan's Prime Minister and his team were praised for their commitment, with effective provincial and regional campaigns underway. The WHO urged continued bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Afghanistan to combat the virus, calling for sustained joint vaccination drives and stronger surveillance systems.

Pakistan's polio surveillance will continue for another three months, during which mandatory vaccinations will remain in place for all outbound travelers. The WHO will reassess the situation and review Pakistan's progress in polio eradication at the end of this period, according to ARY News. (ANI)

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Polio Travel Restrictions WHO Vaccination Campaign Pakistan Polio Outbreak Wild Poliovirus WPV1 Polio In Pakistan Cross-border Virus Pakistan Polio Surveillance Polio Hotspots
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget