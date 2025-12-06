WATCH: KL Rahul Reveals He Ignored Virat Kohli's Tip To End India's Toss Losing Streak

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: KL Rahul Reveals He Ignored Virat Kohli's Tip To End India's Toss Losing Streak

KL Rahul finally ended India’s 20-match toss losing streak in the IND vs SA 3rd ODI, revealing he followed an analyst’s quirky tip over Virat Kohli’s advice.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 05:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India winning the toss ahead of their One Day International (ODI) clash against South Africa in Vizag has become quite the event.

That's because this is the first time the Men in Blue have a toss in the format since their ICC World Cup 2023 Semi Final against New Zealand. For those wondering, their losing streak had gone up to 20 consecutive toss losses. 

KL Rahul, acting as India's captain in the absence of Shubman Gill, was there when the curse was finally broken, and revealed the secret to success in a video uploaded on X by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Rahul Spills The Beans On How He Ended The Bizzare Toss Record

KL Rahul revealed that he had been receiving a lot of tips on how he may be able to win a coin toss (something purely based on luck), one of which was provided by the Indian team's analyst.

He told the stand-in skipper to flip the coin with his left hand, and have his right hand's fingers crossed.

Virat Kohli was also among those who gave him tips, but Rahul said that he decided to go ahead with the analyst's idea instead, which ended up breaking the losing streak.

"We had our analyst, Hari, who gave me a few tricks. He asked me to spin the coin from my left hand and cross the fingers on my right hand. Before the toss, there's a bunch of superstitions and a bunch of things everyone has been saying. Virat gave me a different opinion, I stuck with Hari because he said the same things in the last match, and he’s been the most pushy out of everybody else."

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 05:01 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli India Vs South Africa KL Rahul IND VS SA 3RD ODI India Toss Streak
