HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Nepal Ministers Rescued By Army Helicopter Amid Fierce Protests

WATCH: Nepal Ministers Rescued By Army Helicopter Amid Fierce Protests

In a dramatic video from Nepal, ministers and their families were seen clinging to an army helicopter rope while fleeing violent anti-government protests in Kathmandu.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Nepal has been plunged into chaos after days of violent anti-government protests swept through its capital, Kathmandu. As clashes escalated, a video emerged showing ministers and their families clinging to the rope of an army helicopter, desperately trying to flee enraged demonstrators. The visuals, widely circulated on social media, have become one of the most powerful symbols of the country's deepening political crisis.

ALSO READ: Gen-Z Choice For PM Balen Shah Talks Of 'A Golden Future' As Violence Ravages Nepal

Streets Of Kathmandu Under Siege

The protests erupted after the government imposed a short-lived ban on social media platforms like Facebook, YouTube, and X, triggering outrage among young citizens. It began as anger over the digital blackout but quickly spiralled into a broader uprising fuelled by frustration over corruption, nepotism, and unemployment.

Crowds of thousands vandalised homes of government officials, torched the Parliament building, and even attacked residences of senior leaders, including the Communication Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel. In one shocking video, Paudel was chased through the streets by protesters and assaulted before being rescued.

Military Rule And Uncertain Future

The violence forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and President Ram Chandra Poudel to resign, leaving the army to take full control of the streets. Curfews and restrictive orders have since been imposed, with soldiers patrolling the capital to prevent further attacks.

Yet, the anger shows no sign of subsiding. The movement, largely driven by Nepal’s Gen Z, reflects deep resentment over inequality, lack of opportunities, and the privileged lives of political families while ordinary youth are forced to seek jobs abroad.

With the army in charge and the government in disarray, Nepal now faces one of the most serious crises in its recent history.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:54 AM (IST)
Tags :
Nepal Protests Kathmandu Unrest Nepal Ministers Helicopter Rescue Nepal Violence Video
