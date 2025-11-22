WATCH: Last Video Of Tejas Fighter Jet Pilot Who Was Killed In Dubai Air Show Crash

A tragic accident unfolded at the Dubai Air Show on Friday when an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed in a fiery explosion during an aerial demonstration, killing the lone pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The lightweight, single-engine aircraft went down around 2:10 pm local time (3:40 pm IST) shortly after performing a low-altitude maneuver, abruptly losing height before nosediving into the ground. Smoke and flames engulfed the crash site at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, shocking the large crowd of spectators gathered to watch the prestigious event. The aerial display of Tejas was scheduled to last eight minutes.

A video of the IAF pilot shot before the crash has surfaced on social media. In the video, Syal can be seen at the Dubai Air Show alongside India's Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India's Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and India's Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan.

BHARAT SALUTES ITS HERO.

RIP Wing Commander Namansh Syal — a warrior who touched the skies with courage and guarded the nation with pride. 🇮🇳💔



Soar high, braveheart.

Om Shanti 🙏🕊️#Tejas #TejasCrash #DubaiAirShow

Black smoke billowed over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, as horrified spectators, including women and children, assembled in large numbers at a grand stand area behind a fenced airstrip watched in shock.

IAF, Rajnath Singh Express Grief Over Pilot's Death

Following the crash, IAF took to X to express grief over the pilot's death and said that a probe will be done to ascertain the exact cause that led to the tragic accident.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a brief statement posted on its X handle.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the manufacturer of the Light Combat Aircraft(LCA), also stated that it was deeply saddened by the death of the "courageous IAF pilot".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish at the loss of a "brave and courageous IAF pilot".

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," he said in a post of X.