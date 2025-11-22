Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldWATCH: Last Video Of Tejas Fighter Jet Pilot Who Was Killed In Dubai Air Show Crash

WATCH: Last Video Of Tejas Fighter Jet Pilot Who Was Killed In Dubai Air Show Crash

The lightweight, single-engine aircraft went down at around 3:40 pm IST shortly after performing a low-altitude maneuver and abruptly losing height before nosediving into the ground.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A tragic accident unfolded at the Dubai Air Show on Friday when an Indian Air Force Tejas fighter jet crashed in a fiery explosion during an aerial demonstration, killing the lone pilot, Wing Commander Namansh Syal.

The lightweight, single-engine aircraft went down around 2:10 pm local time (3:40 pm IST) shortly after performing a low-altitude maneuver, abruptly losing height before nosediving into the ground. Smoke and flames engulfed the crash site at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, shocking the large crowd of spectators gathered to watch the prestigious event. The aerial display of Tejas was scheduled to last eight minutes.

A video of the IAF pilot shot before the crash has surfaced on social media. In the video, Syal can be seen at the Dubai Air Show alongside India's Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, India's Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal, and India's Additional Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan.

Black smoke billowed over the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, as horrified spectators, including women and children, assembled in large numbers at a grand stand area behind a fenced airstrip watched in shock. 

IAF, Rajnath Singh Express Grief Over Pilot's Death

Following the crash, IAF took to X to express grief over the pilot's death and said that a probe will be done to ascertain the exact cause that led to the tragic accident.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief. A court of inquiry is being constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident," the IAF said in a brief statement posted on its X handle.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the manufacturer of the Light Combat Aircraft(LCA), also stated that it was deeply saddened by the death of the "courageous IAF pilot".

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep anguish at the loss of a "brave and courageous IAF pilot".

"My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The nation stands firmly with the family in this tragic hour," he said in a post of X.

 

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 07:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
IAF Dubai Air Show
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Welcomes NYC Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Trump Welcomes Mamdani To First White House Meeting: Key Takeaways
Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget