US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced Thursday that the United States will restrict visas for Central American nationals accused of aiding the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in efforts that undermine the rule of law across the region.

The new policy is aimed at individuals who, while based in their own countries, knowingly fund, direct, support, or carry out activities on behalf of the CCP that weaken democratic institutions and governance.

The United States is committed to countering China’s corrupt influence in Central America. Today the @StateDept is announcing a new visa restriction policy that will restrict U.S. visas for Central American nationals, and their immediate family members, who are intentionally… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) September 4, 2025

A Push To Counter Beijing’s Regional Influence

According to the statement of Marco Rubio, the move underscores Washington’s determination to push back against China’s growing influence in Central America. The US government stressed that it will not allow foreign powers to destabilize political and legal systems in the hemisphere.

Those already involved in such activities, along with their immediate family members, will face visa bans, effectively blocking their entry into the United States.

Direct Warning To CCP Collaborators

"Central American nationals who, while in Central American countries and intentionally acting on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), knowingly direct, authorise, fund, provide significant support to, or carry out activities that undermine the rule of law in Central America" will be subject to these restrictions, the State Department statement declared.

Rubio emphasised that the measure reflects President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to safeguard America’s economic and security interests in the region. He also warned that the United States would continue to hold accountable anyone who chooses to collaborate with Beijing to destabilise the hemisphere.

Secretary Rubio’s Visit To Ecuador

The announcement came as Rubio visited Ecuador, where he met with President Daniel Noboa Azin. During his trip, he also held discussions with US embassy officials on tackling organised crime and addressing the ongoing challenges of illegal migration.