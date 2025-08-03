US Tightens Scrutiny On Marriage-Based Green Cards To Crack Down On Immigration Fraud

In a decisive move aimed at curbing immigration fraud, the USS. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has rolled out stricter guidelines for family-based immigrant visa applications, particularly those involving marriage. The updated policy, announced on August 1, reinforces the agency’s commitment to ensuring that only authentic, bona fide relationships lead to lawful permanent resident (green card) status in the United States.

Titled "Family-Based Immigrants," the revised section of the USCIS Policy Manual outlines a far more rigorous vetting process for marriage-based petitions. The changes are part of a broader strategy to combat what the agency describes as a surge in “fraudulent, frivolous, or otherwise non-meritorious” applications—submissions that not only undermine trust in the immigration system but may also pose risks to national security.

“Robust screening and vetting of immigrants is essential,” the agency emphasized, “to protect Americans and identify individuals with potentially harmful intent who should be removed from the country.”

Marriage Fraud Cases Prompt Policy Shift

The tightened policies come amid a string of real-world fraud cases that have raised alarms. One such case involved Indian national Aakash Prakash Makwana, who in May 2025 pleaded guilty to orchestrating a fake marriage with a USS. citizen.

After overstaying his J-1 (exchange visitor) visa, Makwana allegedly paid for the sham union, forged rental and utility records to create the appearance of cohabitation, and even falsely claimed domestic abuse to bolster his green card application.

His conviction highlights the serious penalties attached to marriage fraud—those found guilty may face prison time, steep fines, and eventual deportation.

What’s Changing in the Green Card Application Process?

The newly issued guidance brings back some of the stricter vetting measures seen during the Trump administration, including in-person interviews for both spouses and expanded scrutiny of supporting evidence.

For example, an American citizen sponsoring a foreign spouse—say, an Indian national—must now provide more detailed proof of the relationship. This includes:

Joint financial records

Photographs from shared events

Lease or utility bills showing cohabitation

Affidavits from friends or family affirming the legitimacy of the marriage

Applicants should also prepare for intensive interviews designed to assess their familiarity with each other and the authenticity of their relationship.

Red Flags Will Trigger Further Investigation

USCIS will be keeping a close watch on patterns that suggest fraudulent activity. If a USS. citizen has previously filed multiple sponsorships for different spouses, or if the beneficiary has a history of immigration applications, those cases will be flagged for in-depth investigation.

Even when the spouse is already in the USS. on a valid visa—such as an H-1B—and applies for adjustment of status based on marriage, the agency will conduct a thorough background check. Any past violations, misrepresentations, or visa fraud could lead to denial and even deportation proceedings.

Green Card Approval No Longer a Guarantee of Safety

One of the most significant clarifications in the updated policy is that an approved green card application does not automatically protect the applicant from removal. USCIS explicitly states it may issue a Notice to Appear (NTA) even after approval, if the individual is deemed removable for any reason—such as prior fraud or ineligibility.