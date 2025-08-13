Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUS Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'

US Says Its Relationship With Both Pakistan And India 'Remains Unchanged'

Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months. The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 07:46 AM (IST)

Washington, DC [US]: State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that the United States' relationship with both Pakistan and India "remains unchanged," adding that the "diplomats are committed to both nations."

Her remarks came after Pakistan Army chief Gen Asim Munir's comments in Florida, where he reportedly said Pakistan could use nuclear weapons to take down India and "half the world" in the event of an existential threat.

Speaking at the State Department briefing, Bruce stated that "We had an experience with Pakistan and India, when there was a conflict, that could have developed into something quite horrible. There was immediate concern and movement with the Vice President JD Vance, the President Donald Trump and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio in addressing the nature of what was happening."

Bruce emphasised the success of diplomatic efforts in preventing the conflict from escalating, stating, "We described the nature of the phone calls and the work we did to stop the attacks, bringing the parties together to create something enduring. It's a very proud moment that Secretary Rubio, Vice President Vance and the top leaders in this nation were involved in stopping that potential catastrophe."

She also noted that the US relationship with "both nations remains unchanged - good. The diplomats are committed to both nations."

Highlighting the US-Pakistan counter-terrorism dialogue, which was established in Islamabad on Tuesday, she affirmed, "The United States and Pakistan reaffirmed their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations during the latest rounds of talks in Islamabad. The US and Pakistan discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter terrorist threats."

"For the region and for the world, the US working with both those nations is good news and will promote a future that's beneficial," she added.

Notably, Munir visited the US for the second time in less than two months. The trip comes after a private luncheon with Trump in June. Munir arrived in Washington on Sunday for a series of high-level meetings with the US top political and military leadership. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 07:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan India US Relations Tammy Bruce
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
10 Devotees, Including 7 Kids, Returning From Khatu Shyam Temple Killed In Accident
World
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
'Such Acts Diminish Us': Irish President Condemns 'Despicable' Attacks On Indians
India
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
Aadhaar, Voter Card Not ‘Conclusive Proof’ Of Citizenship: Supreme Court In Bihar SIR Hearing
World
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal Bhutto, Asim Munir In Threatening ‘Enemy’
Pakistan Steps Up Anti-India Rhetoric As PM Shehbaz Joins Bilawal, Asim In Threatening ‘Enemy’
Advertisement

Videos

Tension In Fatehpur: Locals Allege Planned Attack On Muslim Locality, Demand Action
Update: BJP Directs All MPs To Stay In Delhi For 6–9 Sept Workshop On Strategy & Organization
Breaking: Massive Landslide Shuts Jammu–Poonch Highway In Kalidhar Hills, Restoration On
Alert: Landslide Shuts Badrinath Highway In Rudraprayag, Vehicles Stuck Amid Heavy Debris
Breaking News: Rahul, Akhilesh Lead March Against Election Commission; Arrests Made | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth And Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget