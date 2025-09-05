US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today

President Donald Trump is reviving a piece of American history. On Friday, he is set to sign an executive order directing that the Pentagon, long known as the 'Department of Defense', also be referred to as the 'Department of War'.

The order will give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth the secondary title of Secretary of War and authorise Pentagon officials to use the historic name in official communication. While the change cannot be made permanent without congressional approval, Trump is signalling a shift in tone and focus for the military's top institution.

Throwback To America's Origins

The War Department was one of the first cabinet agencies created in 1789 under George Washington. It operated under that name until 1947, when it was restructured and rebranded as the Department of Defense following World War II.

Trump's order argues that the original name better reflects America's stance in the world. According to British news outlet, BBC, the text reads: "The name 'Department of War' conveys a stronger message of readiness and resolve compared to 'Department of Defense,' which emphasises only defensive capabilities."

Pushing for a Permanent Change

Because Congress holds the authority to create and rename executive departments, Trump cannot legally enforce the change on his own. His order instructs Hegseth to recommend legislative and executive steps that could eventually make the name permanent.

According to the order, the rebrand will "sharpen the focus of this Department on our national interest and signal to adversaries America's readiness to wage war to secure its interests."

The White House has not released cost estimates for a permanent renaming, but US media projects a billion-dollar price tag. Updating military emblems, uniforms, websites, email systems, and agency signage would likely make the overhaul one of the most expensive symbolic changes in Pentagon history.

Trump's Longstanding Pitch

Trump has floated the idea of restoring the War Department's name several times, often pointing to what he calls America's "unbelievable history of victory" during the world wars. He has also expressed confidence that lawmakers will eventually back the shift.

"I'm sure Congress will go along if we need that. I don't even think we need that," Trump said last week. "But, if we need that, I'm sure Congress will go along."

The president and Hegseth have frequently argued that the Pentagon should place greater emphasis on "warfighting" and a "warrior ethos", while moving away from what they describe as an overemphasis on diversity and "woke ideology".

The timing of the order is notable. It comes just as China showcased a sweeping display of new drones, missile systems, and other advanced weapons during a military parade widely interpreted as a message to Washington and its allies.

Trump's order, his 200th since returning to the White House, underscores the confrontational stance he wants the Pentagon to embody. Earlier this week, when asked about ambitions for a Nobel Peace Prize, Trump brushed off the idea: "All I can do is put out wars. I don't seek attention. I just want to save lives."

For now, the "Department of War" will stand as a symbolic secondary name. But if Trump has his way, the Pentagon may one day officially return to the title it carried through some of America's bloodiest and most decisive battles.