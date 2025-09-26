Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Trump Signals Breakthrough On Gaza Peace Agreement: 'Deal That Will End The War'

President Trump expressed optimism that the deal could pave the way for both peace and the safe return of captives.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 10:05 PM (IST)
US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is on the verge of finalizing a breakthrough on Gaza.

According to him, the agreement would help secure the release of hostages and bring an end to the ongoing conflict. Calling it the administration’s eighth such effort, Trump expressed optimism that the deal could pave the way for both peace and the safe return of captives.

Speaking to reporters, President Trump said, "We are very close to deal on Gaza. I think it's a deal that will get the hostages back. It's gonna be a deal that will end the war. The deal will bring back peace and hostages, this will be our 8th deal." While he has repeatedly suggested that a deal to end the conflict between Israel and Hamas is imminent, no tangible progress or results have yet been reported.

Trump’s recent remarks come shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the complete elimination of Hamas from Gaza during his address at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The final remnants of Hamas are holed up in Gaza City. They vow to repeat the atrocities of Oct. 7," Netanyahu said. "That is why Israel must finish the job. That is why we want to do so," he added.

Donald Trump had made a similar statement a few weeks ago, claiming that an agreement on Gaza would be reached “very soon.”

Despite these repeated assurances, the situation on the ground remains tense as Israeli military operations in Gaza continue, with no concrete outcomes from Trump’s previous claims.

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 09:58 PM (IST)
Donald Trump America Donald Trump On Gaza
