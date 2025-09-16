US President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivered a strong message to European nations, urging them to immediately cease buying oil from Russia in order to curb Moscow’s financial backing of its conflict in Ukraine. Speaking to reporters before departing for his upcoming state visit to the United Kingdom, Trump expressed frustration over Europe’s continued reliance on Russian energy supplies despite its stated support for Kyiv.

“Well, he has to get going and make a deal. Zelenskyy will have to make a deal, and Europe has to stop buying oil from Russia. They talk, but they have to stop buying oil from Russia,” Trump said, as per news agency ANI.

Pressure on NATO and European nations

When asked whether he was pressing Europe and NATO allies to halt Russian imports, Trump was unequivocal.

“I do. But here is the problem; you know the problem. They are purchasing Russian oil. I don’t want them purchasing Russian oil, and they have to stop immediately. It’s not fair to us. They are purchasing Russian oil,” he said.

Earlier on Monday, Trump had also criticised NATO members and European countries for not doing enough against Moscow. “They’re not doing the job. NATO has to get together. Europe has to get together. Europe is my friend, but Europe is buying oil from Russia. I don’t want them to buy oil. And the sanctions that they’re putting on are not tough enough. And I’m willing to do sanctions, but they’re going to have to toughen up their sanctions commensurate with what I’m doing,” he stated.

Trump On Russia-Ukraine conflict

The US President described the Russia-Ukraine war as “a war that should have never happened,” attributing it to longstanding hostility between the two leaders.

“The country is in trouble. But I will get it stopped. I’ve stopped seven wars in eight months. I thought it would be easiest, but it is not. There is tremendous hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin. But we’re going to get it,” Trump said.

Asked if he would consider a summit to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv, he responded, “Whether you call it a summit or just a get together, doesn't matter, but I'll probably have to get they to hate each other so much they almost can't talk. They're incapable of talking to each other.”

Trump's letter to NATO, proposal on China

Recently, Trump addressed a letter to NATO nations stressing his readiness to impose major sanctions on Russia, but only once all members agree and stop purchasing Russian oil. “I am ready to do major sanctions on Russia when all NATO nations have agreed, and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations STOP BUYING OIL FROM RUSSIA,” he wrote.

He further proposed that NATO introduce steep tariffs on China until the war concludes. “I believe that this, plus NATO, as a group, placing 50 per cent to 100 per cent TARIFFS ON CHINA, to be fully withdrawn after the WAR with Russia and Ukraine is ended, will also be of great help in ENDING this deadly, but RIDICULOUS, WAR,” Trump wrote, according to ANI.