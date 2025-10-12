Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Mass Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In ‘Horrific’ Attack At South Carolina Bar

US Mass Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In ‘Horrific’ Attack At South Carolina Bar

A mass shooting at Willie's Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, South Carolina, left four dead and at least twenty wounded. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office described a chaotic scene with many fleeing for safety.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Oct 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
A tranquil coastal community in the United States was shattered by a mass shooting that left four people dead and at least 20 others wounded, according to US officials. The attack occurred early on Sunday morning at Willie’s Bar and Grill on St. Helena Island, a spot renowned for its picturesque scenery in South Carolina.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the shooting, stating that a large crowd was present when their deputies arrived. They immediately found numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses Fled for Shelter Amidst Gunfire

The scene was described as chaotic, with multiple individuals desperately seeking safety as the attack unfolded. In a statement released on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Sheriff’s Office said that “Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun shots.”

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene itself. Among the at least 20 people injured, four victims were reported to be in a critical condition after being transported to nearby hospitals. The identities of all the victims have not yet been released by the authorities.

The Sheriff's Office also conveyed its distress over the incident, adding, “This is a tragic and difficult incident for everyone. We ask for your patience as we continue to investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with all of the victims and their loved ones.”

Condemning the violence and expressing grief, US Representative Nancy Mace posted her reaction on X, stating that she was “COMPLETELY HEARTBROKEN to learn about the devastating shooting in Beaufort County.”

She offered her condolences to all those affected by the incident, adding, “Our prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence.” The police investigation into the motive and perpetrator of the mass shooting is ongoing.

Published at : 12 Oct 2025 09:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
US Gun Violence US Mass Shooting United STates South Carolina Bar
