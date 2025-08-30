Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Issues Travel Advisory For China After 8,000 Chikungunya Cases, Urges 'Enhanced Precautions'

The CDC has issued a Level 2 travel alert for China’s Guangdong after a chikungunya outbreak, urging visitors to take ‘enhanced precautions’ to avoid mosquito-borne infection.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has raised a Level 2 travel advisory for Guangdong Province in southern China after a massive outbreak of chikungunya, a mosquito-borne viral illness. The agency is urging travelers to “practice enhanced precautions” if visiting the region, according to a report by the New York Post.

CDC Travel Warning: What It Means

A Level 2 advisory signals that visitors should heighten preventive measures. The CDC specifically recommends:

  • Using EPA-approved insect repellents.
  • Wearing long-sleeved clothing and protective gear.
  • Staying in screened or air-conditioned accommodations.
  • Avoiding areas where mosquitoes are likely to breed.

Pregnant women have been advised to reconsider travel, as infection close to delivery can lead to neonatal transmission and potentially severe illness in newborns. While vaccination against chikungunya is generally delayed until after pregnancy, health officials say women at high risk of exposure should consult their doctors about whether the benefits outweigh the risks.

China’s Largest Chikungunya Outbreak

Since June 2025, Guangdong has reported over 8,000 cases, making it China’s largest-ever chikungunya outbreak. The city of Foshan has emerged as the epicenter, where thousands have been infected. Local containment efforts, observers note, bear some resemblance to the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Understanding Chikungunya

The disease, spread primarily by Aedes mosquitoes, typically causes symptoms within three to seven days of being bitten. Common signs include:

  • High fever
  • Severe joint pain
  • Headaches
  • Muscle aches
  • Joint swelling
  • Rash

Most patients recover within a week, but some suffer from lingering joint pain lasting months or even years. While rarely fatal, the virus poses greater risks for older adults, newborns, and people with chronic health conditions.

Global and US Perspective

Globally, chikungunya infects an estimated 35 million people each year, though annual deaths remain relatively low at about 3,700. In the United States, health officials have reported 46 travel-related cases in 2025 so far, down from nearly 200 in 2024. Importantly, no locally transmitted cases have been recorded in the US since 2019.

Two chikungunya vaccines have recently been approved for use in the US, giving travelers more protection than in past outbreaks. Still, the CDC emphasizes prevention as the best defense, especially in warm, humid regions where mosquitoes thrive.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 01:49 PM (IST)
Mosquito-Borne Disease CDC Travel Advisory China Chikungunya Outbreak Guangdong Travel Alert US Level 2 Travel Warning Enhanced Precautions Foshan Chikungunya Cases Chikungunya Symptoms Chikungunya Prevention CDC Travel Alert China Chikungunya Vaccine
