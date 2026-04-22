The claim suggests Donald Trump attempted to use nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Dan Caine. This stems from remarks by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.
Fact Check: Was Trump Stopped From Using Nuclear Codes On Iran? Here's The Truth
Viral claims say Donald Trump tried to use nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by a US general. However, no verified evidence supports this, and the President holds final authority.
- Former CIA analyst claimed Trump sought to use nuclear codes.
- General reportedly refused Trump's nuclear strike order for Iran.
A dramatic claim is doing the rounds online, suggesting that Donald Trump attempted to use nuclear codes against Iran, only to be stopped by a top US general. Sounds like a political thriller plot, but how much of it holds up? The allegation stems from remarks by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the Judging Freedom podcast hosted by Andrew Napolitano. Johnson claimed that an emergency White House meeting spiralled into a heated confrontation, with General Dan Caine allegedly refusing Trump’s move to invoke nuclear codes.
What Former CIA Analyst Claims?
Related Video
ECONOMY: $120 Oil and Global Food Shortages—Why the London Talks Are a "Must-Win"
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the viral claim about Donald Trump and nuclear codes?
Can a US general technically block a president's nuclear order?
No, under the US chain of command, the president has ultimate authority over nuclear decisions. No military official can technically 'block' such an order.