Fact Check: Was Trump Stopped From Using Nuclear Codes On Iran? Here's The Truth

Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: "They recognize they've got some problems (regarding the Iran war) and need to deal with them. There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night, and one account claimed that at the White House, Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes." Trump tried to USE NUCLEAR CODES in emergency meeting



BLOCKED by TOP Army General Caine — ex-CIA Johnson pic.twitter.com/74A8HncdDK — RT (@RT_com) April 21, 2026 "General Dan Caine reportedly opposed it, invoking his authority as head of the military," Johnson claimed. "It was described as a heated confrontation. Images showed Cain leaving the meeting with his head down." Are Rumors True?

However, the claim quickly runs into a reality check. Under the US chain of command, the president holds ultimate authority over nuclear decisions—meaning no military official can technically “block” such an order.

While reports from outlets like CNN and The Washington Post do point to disagreements between Trump and military leadership over Iran, there is no verified evidence supporting the explosive claim of a blocked nuclear strike.

Another report by The Wall Street Journal noted tensions during a separate operation, even suggesting Trump was kept away from the Situation Room due to concerns over his conduct—but again, nothing confirms the viral narrative.