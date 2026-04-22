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HomeNewsWorldFact Check: Was Trump Stopped From Using Nuclear Codes On Iran? Here's The Truth

Fact Check: Was Trump Stopped From Using Nuclear Codes On Iran? Here's The Truth

Viral claims say Donald Trump tried to use nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by a US general. However, no verified evidence supports this, and the President holds final authority.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former CIA analyst claimed Trump sought to use nuclear codes.
  • General reportedly refused Trump's nuclear strike order for Iran.

A dramatic claim is doing the rounds online, suggesting that Donald Trump attempted to use nuclear codes against Iran, only to be stopped by a top US general. Sounds like a political thriller plot, but how much of it holds up? The allegation stems from remarks by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson on the Judging Freedom podcast hosted by Andrew Napolitano. Johnson claimed that an emergency White House meeting spiralled into a heated confrontation, with General Dan Caine allegedly refusing Trump’s move to invoke nuclear codes.

What Former CIA Analyst Claims?

Appearing on the Judging Freedom podcast, Johnson said: "They recognize they've got some problems (regarding the Iran war) and need to deal with them. There was a report that an emergency meeting was held Saturday night, and one account claimed that at the White House, Trump wanted to use the nuclear codes."

"General Dan Caine reportedly opposed it, invoking his authority as head of the military," Johnson claimed. "It was described as a heated confrontation. Images showed Cain leaving the meeting with his head down."

Are Rumors True?

However, the claim quickly runs into a reality check. Under the US chain of command, the president holds ultimate authority over nuclear decisions—meaning no military official can technically “block” such an order.

While reports from outlets like CNN and The Washington Post do point to disagreements between Trump and military leadership over Iran, there is no verified evidence supporting the explosive claim of a blocked nuclear strike.

Another report by The Wall Street Journal noted tensions during a separate operation, even suggesting Trump was kept away from the Situation Room due to concerns over his conduct—but again, nothing confirms the viral narrative.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the viral claim about Donald Trump and nuclear codes?

The claim suggests Donald Trump attempted to use nuclear codes against Iran but was stopped by General Dan Caine. This stems from remarks by former CIA analyst Larry Johnson.

Can a US general technically block a president's nuclear order?

No, under the US chain of command, the president has ultimate authority over nuclear decisions. No military official can technically 'block' such an order.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
US President Trump Donald Trump Donald Trump. US Iran Peace Talks US Iran Ceasefire US Iran War Trump Not Allowed To Use Nuclear Codes Trump Nuclear Codes
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