US House Breaks With Trump, Votes To Overturn Canada Tariffs

In a rare show of dissent within Republican ranks, the U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to challenge President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Canadian imports. The measure passed 219–211, signaling unease among some GOP lawmakers over the administration’s use of emergency powers to justify the trade action.

The resolution seeks to revoke the national emergency declaration Trump relied upon to impose the duties. While the vote marks a notable political moment, its practical impact remains limited. The proposal must clear the Senate and secure the President’s approval — an outcome widely viewed as improbable. Trump has already indicated he would veto the measure, and a two-thirds majority required to override such a veto appears out of reach.

GOP Defections Mark Unusual Split

Six Republican representatives broke party lines to back the Democratic-led resolution, reflecting growing friction over trade policy during Trump’s second term. Reps. Dan Newhouse, Kevin Kiley, Don Bacon, Jeff Hurd, and Brian Fitzpatrick joined Democrats in supporting the measure, while Democrat Jared Golden voted with most Republicans, as per Al Jazeera.

Political calculations may have played a role. Newhouse and Bacon are not seeking re-election in 2026, and Kiley’s congressional future faces uncertainty amid California redistricting changes.

The resolution was introduced by Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, who argued that Canada does not pose a national security threat warranting emergency trade restrictions. He criticized the administration’s reliance on the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose 35% tariffs, noting that goods covered under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) are exempt.

Trump Defends Emergency Powers

President Trump defended the tariff regime, asserting it has narrowed the trade deficit, buoyed American markets, and reinforced national security. He cautioned fellow Republicans against weakening what he considers a powerful negotiating instrument.

Central to the administration’s argument is the issue of fentanyl trafficking. Trump has cited concerns about drug flows across the northern border as justification for the emergency declaration. However, federal data indicates that fentanyl seizures at the Canadian border are significantly lower than those recorded along the southern border with Mexico, as per reports.

Canadian authorities have stepped up enforcement measures, deploying additional personnel and expanding surveillance capabilities. Nonetheless, some Republican lawmakers, including Brian Mast, contend that Ottawa’s efforts remain insufficient.

Senate & Supreme Court In Focus

The Senate has previously voted to block Trump’s fentanyl-related tariffs, though procedural barriers had until recently prevented the House from considering similar action.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is reviewing the scope of the President’s authority under IEEPA. During hearings last November, several justices expressed skepticism about the breadth of the emergency powers being invoked.