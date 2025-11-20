Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldUS Approves Sale Of Javelin Missiles And Excalibur Artillery Shells Worth USD 93 Million To India

US Approves Sale Of Javelin Missiles And Excalibur Artillery Shells Worth USD 93 Million To India

The US has approved a USD 93 million sale of Javelin missiles and Excalibur artillery rounds to India, strengthening defence ties and boosting India’s precision-strike capabilities.

By : ANI | Updated at : 20 Nov 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
Washington, DC [US] November 20 (ANI): The United States has approved the sale of a FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile system and the M982A1 Excalibur precision-guided artillery projectiles and associated equipment to India, with an estimated value of USD 47.1 million.

The Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the sale in a notification saying that the US State Department has approved the sale of USD 93 million worth of military equipment. The purchase includes 100 Javelin missiles, one fly-to-buy round, 25 command-launch units, training aids, simulation rounds, spare parts and full lifecycle support.

The package also includes up to 216 Excalibur rounds with an estimated cost of USD 47.1 million. The agency has delivered the required certification notifying Congress of the proposed transaction.

The sale also covers a range of non-MDE (non-Major Defence Equipment) items, including Portable Electronic Fire Control Systems (PEFCS) with Improved Platform Integration Kit (iPIK); primers; propellant charges; US Government technical assistance; technical data; repair and return services; and other related elements of logistics and program support. The estimated total cost is USD 47.1 million

According to the DSCA statement, this proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to strengthen the US-Indian strategic relationship and to improve the security of a major defence partner, which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

Further, the agency added that the "proposed sale will improve India's capability to meet current and future threats by providing precision capability equipment, which will increase first strike accuracy in its brigades. India will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces."

The agency emphasised that the sale "will not alter the basic military balance in the region." The principal contractor will be RTX Corporation, located in Arlington, VA. At this time, the US Government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale.

Any offset agreement will be defined in negotiations between the purchaser and the contractor, the statement read. DSCA confirmed that implementing this proposed sale will not require the assignment of any additional US Government or contractor representatives to India. There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of this proposed sale. 

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Nov 2025 09:25 AM (IST)
US-India Defence Deal Javelin Missiles Excalibur Artillery DSCA Approval India Military Procurement
