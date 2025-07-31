Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUkraine War: 9 Dead, 124 Injured As Kyiv Faces Russian Drone, Missile Barrage Despite Trump Ultimatum

Ukraine War: 9 Dead, 124 Injured As Kyiv Faces Russian Drone, Missile Barrage Despite Trump Ultimatum

A Russian drone and missile attack on Kyiv killed at least nine, including a child, and wounded 124. Ukraine reported widespread damage and intercepted most drones/missiles.

By : ANI | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 09:53 PM (IST)

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (ANI): A Russian drone and missile attack hit Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, overnight, killing at least nine people, including a six-year-old boy, and wounding 124 others, Al Jazeera reported, citing a Ukrainian authorities' statement.

The attack caused widespread damage at 27 locations across four districts in Kyiv, according to city military administrator Tymur Tkachenko. Rescue teams are currently searching for people trapped under the rubble.

The attack comes after US President Donald Trump issued a 10- to 12-day ultimatum to Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine or face sanctions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia's actions, stating that over 300 drones and eight missiles were used in the attack. He shared a video of burning ruins on social media, emphasising that "peace without strength is impossible."

"Today, the world once again saw Russia's response to our desire for peace, shared with America and Europe," Zelenskyy wrote. "That is why peace without strength is impossible. But forcing Moscow to make peace, compelling them to come to a real negotiating table - all the tools needed for this are in the hands of our partners."

According to Al Jazeera, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said it was a "horrible morning in Kyiv."

"The brutal Russian strikes destroyed entire residential buildings and damaged schools and hospitals," Sybiha said.

Yana Zhabborova, a resident of one of the damaged buildings, woke up to the sound of the explosions, which blew off the doors and windows of her home.

"It is just stress and shock that there is nothing left," said Zhabborova, a 35-year-old mother of a five-month-old and a five-year-old.

Russia's Defence Ministry said the attack had targeted and hit Ukrainian airfields and ammunition depots as well as businesses linked to what it called Kyiv's military-industrial complex.

The Ukrainian air force later said its air defences intercepted and jammed 288 of the 309 drones involved in the attack and three of the eight missiles, as per Al Jazeera.

Ukrainian drones later struck an electronics plant in the western Russian city of Penza, according to Governor Oleg Melnichenko and an official from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). The official said the plant, which produces combat control systems for the Russian military, caught fire. Melnichenko confirmed that it caught fire.

Drone wreckage also halted some trains in the Volgograd region, state rail operator Russian Railways said.

Russia's Ministry of Defence said on Thursday that it had shot down 32 Ukrainian drones overnight. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 31 Jul 2025 09:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Ukraine War Russia Ukraine War Ukraine Kyiv RUSSIA Ukraine -war
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
Govt Reviewing US Tariffs' Impact On Indian Goods, Will Take All Steps To Protect National Interest: Goyal
India
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Gandhi Backs US Prez
‘Not A Dead Economy’: Tharoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Shukla Rebuke Trump While Rahul Backs Trump
Cricket
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Shubman Gill Shatters Sunil Gavaskar's 47-Year-Old Record
Cities
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu Ex-CM O Panneerselvam Exits NDA Hours After Meeting MK Stalin
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rains Devastate Rajasthan, MP, AP; Villagers Demand Relief Amid Dam Crisis
Breaking: Viral Odisha Scooter Stunt Sparks ₹21,500 Fine; Gangster Shot Dead In Broad Daylight
Breaking: Dharchula Vehicle Accident Injures 7; Malegaon Verdict Nears After 17 Years
Mumbai teacher burns child’s hand; newborn dies in UP hospital due to gross negligence
Rajasthan Theft Protests Erupt As Jhalawar Boils; Maligaon Blast Verdict Expected After 17 Years
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Op Sindoor Brought US Challenge Back On India’s Trade Negotiating Table
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget