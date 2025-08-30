Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldUkraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region Under 'Massive Attack,' Governor Says

Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Region Under 'Massive Attack,' Governor Says

Regional Governor Sergiy Lysak reported Russian strikes in Dnipro and Pavlograd in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region was under a "massive attack" early Saturday, the governor said, reporting strikes in Dnipro and Pavlograd. This comes after Lysak said Friday that Russian overnight strikes killed two people in Dnipropetrovsk. 

"The region is under a massive attack. Explosions are being heard," Sergiy Lysak wrote on Telegram. He also warned residents to take cover.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Dnipropetrovsk region had been largely spared from intense fighting. But on Tuesday, Kyiv admitted that Russian forces had entered the area, shortly after Moscow asserted its troops had secured a foothold there.

Lysak said the drone strike on the Synelnyky district also wounded a 50-year-old woman. Two people, including a 46-year-old man who was in a “serious condition,” were injured in a separate attack on the city of Dnipro.

Unlike Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Crimea, Dnipropetrovsk is not among the five regions that Russia has formally declared as its own.

The strikes in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region followed a reported Ukrainian drone attack on an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai overnight on August 30. As per the Kyiv Independent, residents reported hearing explosions around 2:30 a.m. local time, with drones spotted overhead. Footage circulating on social media appeared to show a massive fire breaking out at the refinery.

Located just east of Crimea across the Kerch Strait, Krasnodar Krai has increasingly come under Ukrainian drone attacks. The region hosts key military infrastructure vital to Russia’s air operations in southern Ukraine and over the Black Sea.

Ukraine’s military has not issued a statement on the reported strike, though Kyiv has consistently targeted Russian infrastructure in the region since the war began.

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 08:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
World
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
India-Japan Ties Get Major Boost As Modi Targets Record 10 Trillion Yen Investment In Next 10 Years
India
Russia's Putin To Visit India In December Amid US Tariff War: Report
Russia's Putin To Visit India In December Amid US Tariff War: Report
Cities
'Sharp Drop In Hindu Population, Massacre Averted': Commission Submits Sambhal Violence Report To UP CM
Sharp Drop In Hindu Population, Massacre Averted: Sambhal Violence Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chirag Paswan Condemns Abusive Politics, Rejects Vote Theft Allegations
Breaking: Amit Shah Slams Congress Over PM Remark, Inaugurates Cyber Lab In Guwahati
Breaking: BJP-Congress Clash In Patna After Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Rights Yatra Sparks Row
Bihar Politics: 2 Arrested in Bihar for Abusing PM Modi During INDIA Alliance Event | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India to Boost Russian Oil Imports by Up to 20% Despite US Tariffs | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget