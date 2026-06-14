Ukraine Launches Massive Drone Attack On Russia, Chemical Plant Reportedly Hit

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez

A barrage of Ukrainian drones targeted several industrial facilities across Russia in an overnight attack, authorities said on Sunday.

Russia's Defense Ministry said a total of 249 aerial objects were shot down across the country. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said several drones had been repelled in the capital region.

In the south of Moscow, debris from a downed drone fell onto the site of a chemical plant, Governor Dmitri Miyaev said on Telegram.

Ukraine has been fending off Russia's full-scale invasion, which began over four years ago. In recent months, it has increased long-range drone attacks on Russia's energy complexes and other facilities vital to Moscow's war efforts.

Russia has been responding with drones and missiles targeted across Ukraine. But analysts say that on the battlefield, Russia's offensive is showing signs of losing steam.

Asot Chemical Plant Reportedly Hit

Video footage and reports on social media showed a fire, suggesting that the Asot facility was hit. The footage was unverified.

Asot is one of Russia's largest chemical plants and key to its war in Ukraine. While it largely produces fertilizer, the plant also makes components for the production of ammunition in defense industries.

Governor Miyaev did not immediately give details about the extent of the damage or the health risks to the local population, if any.

Meanwhile, Governor Mikhail Yevrayev of the Yaroslavl Region reported a drone attack on industrial facilities used for fuel storage. He said a fire broke out, but no one was hurt.

UK Intercepts Russia's Shadow Fleet Tanker

In other news related to the war, British Forces on Sunday intercepted a sanctioned oil tanker belonging to Russia's shadow fleet as it was passing the English Channel, the defense Ministry said.

In the first UK-led operation of its kind, the vessel SMYRTOS was boarded by Royal Marine Commandos and law enforcement officers from the National Crime Agency," the ministry statement said.

Russia relies on its shadow fleet to sell oil while circumventing sanctions, which in turn funds its conflict in Ukraine.

"This successful operation delivers yet another ​blow to Russia and reminds those ⁠fueling ​Putin's ​war in Ukraine ​that we will ‌not let them ​hide," ⁠Starmer said in a ⁠post ​on X.

Disclaimer: This report first appeared on Deutsche Welle, and has been republished on ABP Live as part of a special arrangement. Apart from the headline, no changes have been made in the report by ABP Live.