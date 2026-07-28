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English NewsNewsWorld'Allah Commanded Me': Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 3 Women On Paris Street. Video

'Allah Commanded Me': Knife-Wielding Man Stabs 3 Women On Paris Street. Video

Three women were injured in a knife attack in Paris before bystanders and an off-duty police officer overpowered the suspect, officials said.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 28 Jul 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Three women stabbed by knife-wielding man in Paris.
  • Victims sustained serious injuries; one woman is pregnant.
  • Bystanders, off-duty officer subdued suspect invoking religion.
  • Authorities investigate motive, identity; terrorism link not confirmed.

Three women were injured in a knife attack in northwestern Paris after a man armed with two kitchen knives allegedly targeted them in broad daylight before being subdued by members of the public and an off-duty police officer. French authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place near Porte de Clichy in the French capital.

According to France's interior minister, Laurent Nunez, two of the victims sustained serious injuries, although none are believed to be life-threatening. French media reported that one of the injured women is pregnant.

Three Women Injured In Broad-Daylight Assault

The attack unfolded at around 11:30 a.m. local time on the 27th near Porte de Clichy in Paris's 17th arrondissement. Officials said the suspect was carrying two kitchen knives and attacked three women aged 19, 24 and 36.

All three victims suffered stab wounds to their backs and abdomens before being taken to hospital for treatment. Authorities have not released the identities of either the suspect or the victims.

According to officials and eyewitness accounts, the suspect repeatedly invoked religion during the attack, reportedly saying, "It is Allah who commanded me." Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the statement.

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Eyewitness Video Captures Dramatic Arrest

Footage that first appeared on Snapchat and was later verified by Reuters shows a man dressed in a cream-coloured tracksuit holding a large knife in each hand as he moves towards a young woman. It remains unclear from the footage whether she was injured during that sequence.

Another clip shows the suspect lying on the ground after several bystanders intervened. The two knives can be seen on a nearby pedestrian crossing while the suspect is heard saying, "It is Allah who commanded me."

Eyewitness Mohamed-Ali Bouhadjar, who filmed part of the incident, described how members of the public acted quickly to stop the attacker.

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Off-Duty Police Officer Helped Detain Suspect

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said the suspect was ultimately restrained with the help of an off-duty police officer before responding officers formally placed him under arrest.

The mayor of Paris's 17th arrondissement confirmed that one of the injured women is pregnant. Officials also said the suspect had reportedly been wandering in the area before the attack.

Investigators are now working to establish the suspect's identity, examine whether he has a history of mental illness and determine the motive behind the stabbing. Authorities have not yet indicated whether the incident is being treated as terrorism-related, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Paris?

Three women were injured in a knife attack in northwestern Paris. A man armed with two kitchen knives allegedly targeted them before being subdued by the public and an off-duty police officer.

Where did the knife attack take place?

The incident occurred near Porte de Clichy in the 17th arrondissement of Paris. It happened around 11:30 a.m. local time on the 27th.

How many people were injured and what was their condition?

Three women, aged 19, 24, and 36, sustained stab wounds to their backs and abdomens. Two victims suffered serious injuries, but none are believed to be life-threatening.

What did the suspect say during the attack?

According to officials and eyewitnesses, the suspect repeatedly invoked religion, reportedly saying,

How was the attacker apprehended?

Members of the public intervened quickly to stop the attacker. He was ultimately restrained with the help of an off-duty police officer before responding officers formally placed him under arrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jul 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paris Knife Attack France
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