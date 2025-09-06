Leicester’s Diwali celebrations, once the largest outside India, will look very different this year. The city council has cancelled fireworks, the main stage show, and the popular Diwali Village. Instead, visitors will see decorative lanterns, 6,000 LED lights, a Ferris wheel, and a single-night road closure along the Golden Mile.

Safety Warnings Drive Changes

The move comes after Leicester’s Safety Advisory Group warned that last year’s turnout of about 55,000 people created near-crush conditions, blocked emergency routes, and stretched crowd-control measures to their limits. Officials concluded that the traditional festival format could not be run safely in 2025.

Belgrave Road will close on October 20 so visitors can explore restaurants and shops along the Golden Mile. Decorative diya-shaped lanterns will hang from lampposts, and the Wheel of Light Ferris wheel will be the only major attraction for the night.

Community Voices Disappointed

The scaled-back festival has drawn criticism. Vinod Popat of the Hindu Community Organisations Group said, “Diwali without fireworks is like Christmas dinner without turkey.” Leicester East MP Shivani Raja echoed concerns, describing the festival as a highlight of the city’s calendar and urging council and police leaders to find safe solutions rather than limiting celebrations.

Diwali in Leicester is one of the biggest celebrations outside India – and the highlight of our city's calendar. Yet Leicester City Council now want to limit celebrations, citing safety… — Shivani Raja MP (@ShivaniRaja_LE) September 3, 2025

For decades, Leicester’s Diwali has been a symbol of British-Asian pride, drawing tens of thousands from across the UK and Europe. Its dazzling lights, fireworks, and cultural performances were once a showcase of multicultural harmony in Britain.

Why it matters

But recent years have brought mounting challenges:

Budget cuts: In 2023, the traditional switch-on ceremony was scrapped to save money.

Safety pressures: Growing crowds have made evacuation planning increasingly difficult.

Political disputes: MPs and community groups argue that Diwali is being scaled back while other mass gatherings, such as the Notting Hill Carnival, continue with full support.

The Shadow of 2022 Unrest

The festival’s reputation for unity was shaken in September 2022, when Hindu-Muslim clashes erupted in the city following cricket celebrations. Temples were attacked, saffron flags were torn down, and dozens were arrested. The UK government commissioned an independent review after the unrest. More recently, an unauthorised Ganesh Chaturthi procession sparked fresh tensions.

This year’s pared-back Diwali reflects these ongoing challenges. What was once a grand celebration of light and community now highlights financial constraints, safety concerns, and lingering mistrust. The mayor has promised to review the festival’s format next year, but for now, Leicester’s Diwali is reduced to lights and lanterns.

The Symbolism of Absence

The mayor has pledged to review the festival’s format next year. But for now, Diwali in Leicester will be celebrated without the fireworks and fanfare that made it famous. For many, the lack of fireworks feels more than a missed spectacle—it’s a symbol of a festival dimmed, a community still navigating old wounds, and a city waiting to see its brightest days return.