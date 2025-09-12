Two Injured As United Airlines Flight Evacuated In Japan After Fire Warning

A United Airlines flight bound for Cebu, Philippines, was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday after a potential fire warning in its cargo hold. The aircraft, identified as Flight 32, had taken off from Narita International Airport near Tokyo and was en route to Cebu when the alert triggered safety protocols.

The Boeing 737-800, carrying 135 passengers and seven crew members, diverted to Kansai International Airport in Osaka, where emergency procedures were immediately activated.

Passengers Evacuated, Two Injured

Upon landing, passengers and crew exited the aircraft using emergency slides. United confirmed that two individuals sustained minor injuries during the evacuation process and were transported to a hospital for treatment.

“All passengers and crew onboard the jet were evacuated using the emergency slides, while the two injured were taken to the hospital,” the airline said in a statement.

ALSO READ: ‘Would Like To Pass Baton’: Japan PM Ishiba Quits After Poll Drubbing; Koizumi, Takaichi In Successor Race

No Evidence of Fire Found

Following the incident, maintenance teams carried out an initial inspection of the aircraft. United reported that the check showed no signs of fire inside the plane.

“The carrier added that an initial maintenance check showed no indication of a fire on the airplane,” the statement read.

Efforts to reach Kansai Airport officials, local police, fire services, and Japan’s transport ministry for further details were unsuccessful outside of business hours, according to Reuters.