Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Wags Finger At Melania During Heated Marine One Exchange After UN Speech: WATCH

Trump Wags Finger At Melania During Heated Marine One Exchange After UN Speech: WATCH

Donald and Melania Trump were seen in a tense exchange on Marine One after his UN speech, following a stalled escalator and technical glitches during their New York visit.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 05:39 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were caught in a candid and seemingly tense exchange aboard Marine One as they returned to the White House following the president’s controversial address at the United Nations General Assembly.

Footage shows Trump, 79, gesturing emphatically with his finger while Melania, 55, shakes her head in response. At another point, the first lady leans forward, her expression serious, as she focuses intently on her husband.

The couple later disembarked from the helicopter on the South Lawn in Washington, DC, walking hand-in-hand. Trump glanced at the ground before offering a brief wave to reporters.

The incident comes after the president described his and Melania’s New York experience as a “triple sabotage,” triggered by technical mishaps during their UN visit.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday, Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referring to a malfunctioning teleprompter and a stalled escalator.

He added, “It is amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first,” and called for UN staff involved to be either fired or “arrested,” citing White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s claims that the escalator had been deliberately turned off.

Trump also expressed frustration over sound being muted during speeches at the United Nations, a procedure that a UN official said has existed for “decades” to facilitate translation and transmission to guests’ earpieces.

The video of the Trump couple’s post-UN interaction comes months after a viral clip showed French President Emmanuel Macron being playfully pushed by his wife, Brigitte. At the time, Trump offered his counterpart some advice: “Make sure the door remains closed. That was not good.”

He later said he had spoken with Macron and confirmed the couple were “fine” and “really good people,” while Macron told reporters that the incident was merely playful, with an Elysée Palace source adding that the couple were “decompressing” and “larking about.”

During their own UN visit, the Trumps faced another awkward moment when an escalator froze as they attempted to step on, forcing them to walk up manually. Conservative media outlets quickly labeled the incident “sabotage,” with some even suggesting punitive measures against the UN.

A UN spokesperson later clarified that the escalator was accidentally stopped by a videographer from the American delegation.

Social media users also picked up on subtle tensions during the UN session. One X user noted, “Caught Trump arguing with her (he points accusingly while she shakes her head), after they noticed Melania only gave two claps during his UN speech. According to her, she couldn’t hear him well.”

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video New York Melania Trump White House United Nations General Assembly Donald Trump TRUTH Social UN Karoline Leavitt UN Speech Marine One Escalator Incident Presidential Visit Trump Melania Fight
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
India Rejects NATO Chief’s Claim On Modi-Putin Talks Over Ukraine
Celebrities
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
Karisma Kapoor’s Kids Slam ‘Bogus Will’, Delhi HC Steps In On Sunjay Kapur’s Asset Dispute
India
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
Allahabad HC Rejects Rahul Gandhi’s Plea In US Sikhs Remarks Case, Varanasi Court Proceedings To Continue
India
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh As IAF's Iconic Jet Retires
'MiG-21 Not Just Aircraft, But Proof Of Deep India-Russia Ties': Rajnath Singh At Jet's Farewell
Advertisement

Videos

Tej Pratap Yadav Unveils Jan Shakti Janata Dal, Blackboard Symbol Proposed For Bihar Polls
Tej Pratap Yadav Launches New Party Jan Shakti Janata Dal Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Elections
Breaking News: Underground Arms Factory Busted in Patna: Six Held with Weapons Cache | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Jaishankar Slams Western Hypocrisy on Russian Oil at G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Trump Imposes 100% Tariff on Foreign Pharma Firms; Major Impact Expected on Indian Exports | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ladakh Is Not Kashmir, China Is Watching. Smear Campaign Should Stop
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget