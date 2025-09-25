Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report

Trump hosts Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif today at White House amid warming US-Pakistan ties, trade deal, South Asia policy, regional tensions, Gaza conflict, and diplomatic engagement.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump is set to welcome Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the White House on Thursday, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters. The high-profile meeting comes just weeks after Washington and Islamabad finalized a landmark trade deal, highlighting a notable shift in relations between the two nations.

Under Trump, US-Pakistan ties appear to be entering a new era. Historically, American strategy in South Asia has leaned toward India, largely as a counterbalance to China. However, recent friction with New Delhi, over tariffs, visa issues, and Trump’s controversial role in attempting to mediate a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, has complicated that approach.

The July 31 trade agreement, which set a 19% tariff rate on select US imports, marked a turning point in economic engagement with Pakistan. In contrast, a similar trade deal with India remains stalled, prompting analysts to suggest that New Delhi may now rethink its approach to Beijing.

Trump has repeatedly signaled the importance of strengthening ties with Pakistan. Sharif also participated in a Tuesday meeting with Trump and leaders from Muslim-majority countries on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, where discussions focused on proposals to address Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Earlier this year, Trump hosted Pakistani Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House, a rare engagement for a US president with a Pakistani military leader without senior civilian officials present.

Pakistan, meanwhile, has openly endorsed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to ease India-Pakistan tensions. At the same time, Islamabad has criticized Washington’s backing of Israel amid the ongoing Gaza conflict, reflecting the complex balancing act in its foreign policy.

 

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 08:37 AM (IST)
