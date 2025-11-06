Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump To Skip G20 Summit, Says South Africa ‘Shouldn’t Be In The Gs Anymore’

Trump To Skip G20 Summit, Says South Africa ‘Shouldn’t Be In The Gs Anymore’

Donald Trump announced he will not attend the G20 Summit in South Africa. SA is hosting the summit in November, marking the first time it's been held in Africa.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New York: US President Donald Trump has said he will not attend the G20 Summit to be held in South Africa later this month, questioning the country's membership in the grouping of major economies.

South Africa, which assumed the year-long G20 Presidency on December 1, 2024, will host the Summit in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, the first time the meeting of G20 leaders will be held on African soil.

“I am not going. We have a G20 meeting in South Africa. South Africa shouldn't even be in the Gs anymore because what's happened there is bad. I'm not going. I told them I'm not going. I'm not going to represent our country there. It shouldn't be there,” Trump said while addressing the America Business Forum Miami in Florida on Wednesday.

The US will take over the G20 Presidency from South Africa on December 1, 2025, and will chair the grouping until November 30, 2026. Trump has previously said he plans to host the 2026 G20 Summit at his golf club near Miami.

India held the G20 Presidency from December 2022 to November 2023 and hosted the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi in September 2023, which was attended by then US President Joe Biden.

The G20 comprises 19 countries: Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkiye, the UK, and the US as well as the European Union and the African Union.

It was under India's G20 Presidency that the African Union was inducted as a permanent member of the grouping.

In his remarks, Trump also criticised “communist” New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, and said Miami has long been a haven for people fleeing communist tyranny in South Africa. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 06 Nov 2025 04:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump South Africa G20 Zohran Mamdani
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Vote Counting Underway At JNU, Current Trends Show Left Parties’ Alliance Ahead On One Seat
Cricket
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
'What's Your Skincare Routine?' Harleen Kaur Asks PM Modi; He Replies: Watch
World
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim, Now Says 8 Planes Shot Down Before Peace Deal
Trump Revises India-Pakistan War Claim: 8 Planes Shot Down, Peace Brokered?
India
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Brazilian Model Reacts After Rahul Gandhi Claims She 'Voted' 22 Times In India, Shares Video
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections: RJD’s Khesari Lal Yadav Slams Giriraj Singh’s Burqa Remark, Bats for Unity
Bihar Elections: Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary Votes as Phase One Sees 121 Seats in Polls
Bihar Polls: High Voter Enthusiasm in Mukama, Digha and Khagaria Despite Early Glitches
Bihar Elections: NDA’s ‘Twin Brothers’ Strategy Marks a First in State Politics
Bihar Polls: Mukama Sees Fierce JDU vs RJD Battle Between Strong Local Leaders
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | Jobs Vs Degrees: Why Affordable Skill-Based Education Could Be The Answer
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget