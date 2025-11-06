Trump Says America ‘Lost Sovereignty’ After Mamdani’s Win, Warns Of ‘Communism vs Common Sense’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he wants New York City to thrive under its newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, while hinting at the possibility of limited federal assistance to the state’s incoming administration.

“We’ll help him, a little bit, maybe,” Trump said during an economic conference in Miami, a day after Mamdani’s victory. “We want New York to be successful. We’ll help them.”

The remarks marked Trump’s first public acknowledgement of Mamdani’s win, which made the 34-year-old democratic socialist the first socialist to hold New York’s mayoral office since 1917. His comments came days after he warned that a Mamdani-led administration could face reduced federal funding “beyond the very minimum required.”

‘We Lost a Bit of Sovereignty Last Night in New York’

During his Miami address, Trump described Mamdani’s win as a symbolic setback for the nation, saying America had “lost a little bit of sovereignty.”

“The American people restored their sovereignty a year ago when they elected me,” he said. “But we lost a little bit of sovereignty last night in New York, we’ll take care of it.”

He portrayed the election as a test of America’s ideological resolve, saying the nation stood at a crossroads between “communism and common sense.”

Trump Slams Democrats, Calls New York a ‘Preview of What They Want for America’ Trump used the moment to launch a blistering attack on Democrats, accusing them of pushing the country toward socialism.

“The communists, Marxists, socialists, and globalists had their chance, and they delivered nothing but disaster,” he declared. “Now let’s see how a communist does in New York.”

He argued that Mamdani’s win offered a glimpse of what Congressional Democrats envisioned for the nation. “If you want to see what they wish to do to our country, just look at New York,” Trump said. “Their party installed a communist as the mayor of the largest city in the nation.”

‘Economic Miracle’ vs ‘Economic Nightmare’

Trump drew a sharp contrast between his economic policies and those of his opponents, describing his tenure as an “economic miracle” and theirs as an “economic nightmare.”

“They want higher spending for government and illegal aliens, we want bigger paychecks for American workers and families,” he said to applause. “They put America last; we put America first.”

He also suggested that Florida could soon become “a refuge for those fleeing communism in New York,” further amplifying his ideological divide with the city’s new leadership.

Mamdani’s Victory Marks a Political Turning Point

Zohran Mamdani, a 34-year-old state lawmaker and democratic socialist, defeated Republican Curtis Sliwa and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who ran as an independent. His win represents the most significant shift in New York’s political landscape in over a century.

In his post-victory speech, Mamdani appeared to respond to Trump’s remarks with a confident message: “I’ve got four words for him, turn the volume up!”

Trump’s comments, part jest, part warning, underscored his continued influence on the national stage as he seeks to shape his relationship with America’s most liberal city.