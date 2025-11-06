Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'Never Seen Men So Scared': Trump Recounts Meet With Xi, Jokes He Wants Cabinet To Show Same Discipline

At a White House breakfast, Trump humorously recounted his meeting with Xi Jinping, noting Xi's officials' obedience and joking about his own cabinet.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Nov 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

During a breakfast meeting with Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday, President Donald Trump shared an animated account of his recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, mixing light humor with remarks on diplomacy. Recounting the encounter, Trump described how six officials stood on either side of Xi, “at attention” with their hands clasped behind their backs and chins lifted.

When Trump attempted to engage one of them in conversation, he said Xi prevented the man from replying. “I’ve never seen men so scared in my life,” Trump remarked, drawing laughter from lawmakers, as per a report on NDTV.

The president joked that he wished his own Cabinet displayed the same level of obedience. Turning to Vice President JD Vance, Trump teased, “JD doesn't behave that way, he butts into conversations. I want to have that for at least a couple of days.” Vance, playing along, sat upright — prompting another round of laughter from attendees, as per a report on Wion.

Beyond the light moments, Trump discussed broader takeaways from the U.S.–China summit. He characterised Xi as a “tough and smart man” and reiterated both leaders’ shared interest in maintaining a stable relationship. Xi, according to Trump, emphasised the need to avoid a “vicious cycle of retaliation or revenge” and urged both sides to act as “partners and friends.”

Chinese state media later quoted Xi as saying that Beijing’s long-term development goals were compatible with Trump’s “Make America Great Again” vision, describing their nations as co-pilots steering the “giant ship of China-U.S. relations.”

While Trump acknowledged enduring trade and security tensions, he expressed optimism about keeping dialogue open, signaling that both governments are seeking a reset after years of strained ties.

Published at : 06 Nov 2025 11:38 AM (IST)
