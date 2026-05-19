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HomeNewsWorldTrump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request

Trump 'Puts Off' Planned Strikes On Iran For Tuesday At Gulf Leaders' Request

Trump said he had paused planned military strikes against Iran following requests from the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, while warning that the US remained prepared for a “full, large-scale assault” if negotiations failed.

By : PTI | Updated at : 19 May 2026 07:30 AM (IST)

Washington, May 19 (PTI) US President Donald Trump has said he was holding up fresh strikes at Iran at the request of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Monday late afternoon, without any reference to Pakistan, the mediator in the US-Iran war.

“I have been asked by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, and the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to hold off on our planned Military attack of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which was scheduled for tomorrow (Tuesday),” Trump said.

The President said that serious negotiations are now taking place, and that, in their opinion, as Great Leaders and Allies, a Deal will be made, which will be very acceptable to the United States of America, as well as all countries in the West Asia and beyond.  “This Deal will include, importantly, NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS FOR IRAN! Based on my respect for the above mentioned Leaders, I have instructed Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, The Chairman of The Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Daniel Caine, and The United States Military, that we will NOT be doing the scheduled attack of Iran tomorrow, but have further instructed them to be prepared to go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice, in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached,” Trump said.

Trump was expected to convene his top national security team in the Situation Room on Tuesday to discuss military options, two US officials told Axios.

Before his announcement, Trump spoke on the phone with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, two sources with knowledge said, according to Axios. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 19 May 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
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