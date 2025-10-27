‘End The Ukraine War Instead’: Trump Slams Putin Over Russia’s Burevestnik Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







During his Asia tour, President Donald Trump sent a sharp message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, urging him to stop testing new nuclear missiles and instead focus on bringing the prolonged Ukraine war to an end. His remarks came after Moscow confirmed the test of a nuclear-powered cruise missile, which has reignited concerns about a fresh arms race. With the war now entering its fourth year, Trump called the test “not appropriate,” adding that the conflict “should have taken one week” to resolve.

ALSO READ: Trump To Head To Japan From Malaysia For Second Leg Of Asia Tour

Russia’s Test Sparks Global Tension

In footage released by the Kremlin, President Putin appeared in camouflage gear as he announced the successful test of the Burevestnik missile, claiming it proved Russia’s advanced defence capabilities. The announcement, however, has drawn strong criticism from world leaders who see it as a provocation amid escalating global tensions.

Trump’s response reflects his growing impatience with Moscow. After his August 2025 summit with Putin in Alaska, an event he had described as “successful," hopes for peace faded quickly when Russia intensified attacks on Ukraine just weeks later. Since then, the US President has repeatedly pressed the Kremlin to de-escalate and has introduced fresh sanctions against Russian oil majors Rosneft and Lukoil.

Trump Draws The Line On Future Talks

Before departing for his Asia tour, Trump made it clear he would not meet Putin again until there is genuine progress toward a ceasefire. “I’m going to have to know that we’re going to make a deal. I’m not going to be wasting my time,” he said.

Despite describing his past relationship with Putin as “great,” Trump admitted he is deeply disappointed with Russia’s latest actions. His comments underline the growing diplomatic strain between Washington and Moscow as the world watches for any sign of a breakthrough or further escalation in the ongoing Ukraine war.