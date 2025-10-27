Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump To Head To Japan From Malaysia For Second Leg Of Asia Tour

Trump To Head To Japan From Malaysia For Second Leg Of Asia Tour

Trump on Sunday also had a significant meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who wants to see the US cut a 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian imports.

By : IANS | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kuala Lumpur, Oct 27 (IANS) US President Donald Trump is scheduled to depart Malaysia shortly, continuing to Japan for the second stop of his six-day, three-nation tour of Asia.

Trump is expected to depart Kuala Lumpur around 10 a.m. local time Monday and arrive in Tokyo around 5 p.m. local time, CNN reported.

Upon landing, his only scheduled public engagement is a courtesy visit with Japanese Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace.

Trump will also hold talks with Japan's newly elected Conservative Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, while in the country, CNN reported.

As with his stop in Malaysia, Japan's hosts are expected to flatter the American leader with some pomp and circumstance.

From Malaysia, Trump heads to Japan and South Korea, where he is expected to make progress on talks for at least $900 billion in investments for US factories and other projects that those countries committed to in return for easing Trump's planned tariff rates down to 15 per cent from 25 per cent.

The trip to Tokyo comes a week after Japan elected its first female PM Takaichi.

Trump is set to meet with Takaichi, who is a protege of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump was close to Abe, who was assassinated after leaving office.

Trump spoke to Takaichi during his flight.

While in Japan, Trump will also meet with US troops who are stationed in Japan, according to a senior US official who spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity about the planned trip.

In South Korea, Trump is expected to hold a highly anticipated meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

While the APEC summit is set to be held in Gyeongju, the Trump-Xi meeting is expected to take place in the city of Busan, according to the US official.

The meeting follows months of volatile moves in a trade war between China and the US that have rattled the global economy.

Trump was infuriated earlier this month after Beijing imposed new export controls on rare earths used in technology and threatened to hike retaliatory tariffs to sky-high levels.

Trump told reporters on Friday that he might ask Xi about freeing Jimmy Lai, a pro-democracy newspaper founder, saying "it'll be on my list".

The only meeting that could possibly eclipse the Xi summit would be an impromptu reunion with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But such a meeting is not on the President's schedule for this trip, according to the US official.

Trump suggested on Friday that it was hard to reach the North Korean leader.

"They have a lot of nuclear weapons, but not a lot of telephone service," he said.

Trump's first stop was at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Trump attended the annual ASEAN summit only once during his first term, but this year it comes as Malaysia and the US have been working to address a skirmish between Thailand and Cambodia.

On Sunday, he scheduled a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, followed by a joint signing ceremony with the Prime Ministers of Thailand and Cambodia.

Trump threatened earlier this year to withhold trade deals with the countries if they didn't stop fighting, and his administration has since been working with Malaysia to nail down an expanded ceasefire.

The US President credited Ibrahim with working to resolve the conflict.

"I told the leader of Malaysia, who is a very good man, I think I owe you a trip," he told reporters aboard Air Force One late Saturday evening.

Trump on Sunday also had a significant meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who wants to see the US cut a 40 per cent tariff on Brazilian imports.

The US administration has justified the tariffs by citing Brazil's criminal prosecution of former President Jair Bolsonaro -- a Trump ally.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 09:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump. Trump In Japan
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet: '100% Tariffs Off The Table'
China Reaches 'Basic Consensus' With US On Trade Deal Ahead Of Trump-Xi Meet
Election 2025
Pan-India SIR: ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce Revision For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
ECI Presser On Monday Likely To Announce SIR For 10 States Including TN, Bengal, Kerala, Assam
Cities
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
'Players Don't Realise...': MP Minister's Shocker On Australian Women Cricketers' Harassment
Election 2025
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Will Tej Pratap Yadav Go Back To RJD? This Is What He Said Months After His Ouster
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojpuri Star Khesari Lal Yadav Enters Bihar Polls; Massive Crowd Greets Him in Chhapra
Khesari Lal Yadav’s Grand Entry in Bihar Polls; PM Modi Counters Mahagathbandhan in Rally
Massive Crowd Turns Unruly at Tejashwi Yadav’s Campaign Office Launch in Raghopur
BJP MLA Bharat Bind Faces Public Backlash in Bhabua Over Five-Year Inaction Allegations
First Arrest in Satara Woman Doctor Suicide Case; Accused Prashant Bankar Held by Police
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget