Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Driven By Certain Kind Of Personal Antagonism: Former Diplomat On Additional 25% US Tariff On India

Trump Driven By Certain Kind Of Personal Antagonism: Former Diplomat On Additional 25% US Tariff On India

Netanyahu met with a bipartisan US House Intelligence Committee delegation, including Representatives Crawford, Gottheimer, and Jackson.

By : ANI | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 11:43 PM (IST)

On US President Donald Trump's decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on India over its purchases of Russian oil, former diplomat Anil Trigunayat on Wednesday called the move "irrational" and driven by "personal antagonism."

"I think he (Trump) is continuing on this irrational path. This is driven by a certain kind of personal antagonism, more than any reasonable negotiation, discussion or policy," Trigunayat told ANI.

He said Washington had limited leverage over Moscow due to low trade volumes and was instead targeting countries trading with Russia. "They can do very little to Russia. They do not have much leverage over them because they don't have much trade. So they've been trying to put the countries that are doing trade with Russia in a much higher bracket of tariffs," he noted.

Calling the step "irrational," Trigunayat pointed out that talks between the US and India had nearly concluded last month. "The negotiations that were almost completed on 6th of July and both sides had arrived at some kind of formula and but that was not accepted by President Trump himself. So he asked them to go back to the board," he said.

The former diplomat stressed that such unilateral action undermines ongoing discussions. "Now, once you are asking your team to go back to the drawing board, you must logically do not take the unilateral path of once again imposing sanctions. And then you just go ahead and talk about the 25 per cent additional duties, which he had been threatening, and India was expecting it," he added.

Earlier, terming the United States' move to impose additional tariffs on India over its oil imports from Russia as "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday declared that New Delhi will take "all actions necessary to protect its national interests."

In an official statement, the MEA said, "The United States has in recent days targeted India's oil imports from Russia. We have already made clear our position on these issues, including the fact that our imports are based on market factors and done with the overall objective of ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion people of India."

"It is therefore extremely unfortunate that the US should choose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that several other countries are also taking in their own national interest," the statement added.

"We reiterate that these actions are unfair, unjustified and unreasonable. India will take all actions necessary to protect its national interests," the MEA stressed.

According to the order issued by the White House, Trump cited matters of national security and foreign policy concerns, as well as other relevant trade laws, for the increase, claiming that India's imports of Russian oil, directly or indirectly, pose an "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States.

After the order, the total tariff on Indian goods will be 50 per cent. While the initial duty becomes effective on August 7, the additional levy will come into effect after 21 days and will be imposed on all Indian goods imported into the US, except for goods already in transit or those meeting specific exemptions.

"Accordingly, and as consistent with applicable law, articles of India imported into the customs territory of the United States shall be subject to an additional ad valorem rate of duty of 25 per cent," the order stated.

"This rate of duty shall be effective with respect to goods entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 21 days after the date of this order, except for goods that (1) were loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit prior to entry into the United States before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time 21 days after the date of this order," the order added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 11:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
US News Israel News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump's Tariff Move As Total Duty Doubled To 50%
'Unfair, Unjustified, Unreasonable': MEA Slams Trump Tariff Raised To 50%
World
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
Trump Imposes 25% Additional Tariff On India Over Russian Oil, Taking Total US Tariff To 50%
INDIA AT 2047
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
Modi's Possible China Trip For SCO Summit: Symbolism, Strategy, And A Message To The West
India
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
‘Rs 1,500 Crore Spent On Ministries' Rent’: PM Modi On Need For Kartavya Bhavan; Invokes Bhagavad Gita
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dharali Village Cut Off After Cloudburst in Uttarkashi; Rescue Ops Hampered by Landslides
Breaking: CM Dhami Conducts Aerial Survey as Uttarkashi Battles Aftermath of Cloudburst | ABP NEWS
Uttarkashi Disaster: Landslides and Flooding Leave Dharali Inaccessible | ABP NEWS
Dharali Disaster: CMO Sends Psychiatrists to Treat Deep Psychological Wounds | ABP NEWS
Uttarakhand Tragedy: Roads Washed Away, 50+ Missing in Cloudburst Aftermath | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
Breastfeeding Disconnect: 89% Hospital Births, Yet Only 41% Fed In First Hour
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget