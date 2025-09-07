Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4

Trump Confirms US Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4

Trump confirmed a second phase of sanctions against Russia, aiming to pressure Putin. Treasury Secretary Bessent believes crippling Russia's economy via sanctions and tariffs on oil buyers, including India.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 12:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

US President Donald Trump confirmed he is preparing to move forward with a second phase of sanctions against Russia, signalling greater pressure on President Vladimir Putin. This comes after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking to NBC on Sunday, said only the complete collapse of Russia’s economy—triggered by additional sanctions and secondary tariffs on nations purchasing its oil—could push Putin to the negotiating table.

According to news agency ANI, when asked if he was ready to proceed with tougher measures, Trump said, “Yes, I am…”

Earlier, speaking to NBC, Bessent said, “We are in a race now between how long the Ukrainian military can hold out versus how long the Russian economy can survive. If the US and the EU impose more sanctions, more secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil, the Russian economy will be in full collapse, and that will bring President Putin to the table.”

He noted that India, one of the largest importers of Russian crude, remains a crucial focus despite Trump’s recent warm public exchanges with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Washington has already imposed heavy tariffs on New Delhi over its energy links with Moscow.

Bessent added, “We are ready to raise the stakes, but our partners in Europe must follow.”

Kyiv Government Headquarters Hit in Russia’s Largest Strike Since Invasion

Ukraine’s capital came under its heaviest aerial bombardment since the start of the war. According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 810 drones and decoys along with missiles on Sunday. Officials said 747 drones and four missiles were intercepted, but strikes still caused widespread destruction, Associated Press reported.

Smoke was seen rising from the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv, which was damaged in the attack, as per AP's report. This marks the first time since February 2022 that a government building in the capital has been directly hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed four people were killed and 44 others injured. He said he had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron about the strikes. “Together with France, we are preparing new measures to strengthen our defence,” Zelenskyy said, as quoted by AP.

Macron accused Moscow of “striking indiscriminately,” while British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also condemned the assault. “These cowardly strikes show that Putin believes he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace. Now, more than ever, we must stand firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty,” Starmer said in a statement.

Kyiv officials reported that a mother and her three-month-old baby were killed when drones struck residential buildings in the city. Ten locations across the capital sustained damage, including blocks in the Sviatoshynskyi and Darnytskyi districts.

“I just have no more words left to express what I feel towards Russia,” said Olha, a 77-year-old Kyiv resident whose flat was damaged, as per AP. “Although I’m an ethnic Russian myself, from outside Moscow. And I’ve never thought my people would be capable of this.”

Zelenskyy denounced the attack, stating, “Such killings now, when real diplomacy could have started long ago, are a deliberate crime and a prolongation of the war. The world can force the Kremlin criminals to stop killing; only political will is needed.”

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko posted a video from inside the damaged government building. “For the first time since the start of full-scale invasion, Russians struck our government headquarters in the centre of Kyiv,” she said, urging Western allies to strengthen sanctions and help close Ukrainian airspace.

Russia Claims Military Targets; Ukraine Hits Back

The Russian Defence Ministry maintained that its “high-precision weapons” had only struck drone assembly sites, air bases, and other military facilities, denying deliberate attacks on Kyiv’s government buildings.

Meanwhile, Moscow reported intercepting 100 Ukrainian drones across Russian regions, Crimea, and the Azov Sea. Local authorities in Krasnodar said falling debris ignited a fire at an oil refinery, while injuries were reported in Belgorod and Voronezh.

The ministry also claimed its troops had seized the village of Khoroshe in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, though Kyiv has not confirmed this.

Published at : 07 Sep 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump US Russia Ukraine War Donald Trump. Kyiv Ukraine
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Science
'Once In A Red Moon': Lunar Eclipse Enters 'Blood Moon' Phase — See Rare Visuals
'Once In A Red Moon': Lunar Eclipse Enters 'Blood Moon' Phase — See Rare Visuals
World
Trump Confirms US To Impose Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
Trump Confirms US To Impose Secondary Sanctions On Russia As Moscow’s Largest Aerial Assault On Kyiv Kills 4
India
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
Besides Punjab, PM Modi To Visit Himachal On September 9 To Review Flood And Landslide Damage
World
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
After Op Sindoor Strike, LeT Demolishes Ruins Of Markaz Taiba HQ, Begins Rebuilding Before Feb 5 Event
Advertisement

Videos

Yamuna Water Level Falls, Bringing Relief To Flood-Hit Areas And Residents In Delhi
Breaking News: Army, Navy, Air Force to Get Major Tech Boost in New Defense Roadmap | ABP NEWS
Special Report: Punjab Battles Flood Fury As 1900 Villages Submerged, Army Leads Relief Near Border
Ground Report: Army Boats Deliver Relief To Flood-Hit Fazilka Villages Cut Off Near Indo-Pak Border
Breaking: Flash Floods In Uttarkashi Cause Widespread Destruction, SDRF And NDRF Begin Rescue Work
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
India's Semiconductor Push: From Import Reliance To Global Competitor Amid US-China Tech Rivalry
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget