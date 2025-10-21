Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'I Don't Like You Either': Trump's White House Showdown With Australian Envoy Who Called Him 'Village Idiot'

'I Don't Like You Either': Trump's White House Showdown With Australian Envoy Who Called Him 'Village Idiot'

During a White House meeting with Anthony Albanese, Donald Trump clashed with Australian ambassador Kevin Rudd, reviving tensions over Rudd’s past criticism of the U.S. president.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
In a tense yet oddly lighthearted exchange at the White House on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at Australia’s ambassador, former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

A Tense Moment Amid Friendly Talks

The encounter unfolded as Trump and Albanese met to reaffirm their nations’ alliance and finalise a deal on submarines. While the tone of the meeting was largely cordial, things took a sharp turn when a reporter brought up Rudd’s past criticisms of Trump.

"Maybe he’d like to apologize," Trump quipped, prompting laughter around the room. Turning to Albanese, the U.S. president added with a smirk, "Where is he? Is he still working for you?"

Albanese, visibly uneasy, gestured toward Rudd, who was seated directly across the table.

"That was before I took this position, Mr. President," Rudd began to explain. But before he could continue, Trump cut him off.

"I don’t like you either," Trump said bluntly. "I don’t. And I probably never will."

The remark drew chuckles from officials on both sides, and the meeting quickly moved on as another reporter jumped in with a new question.

Diplomatic Brush-Off From Australia

Australia’s Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong later downplayed the exchange, describing Trump’s comments as "clearly tongue-in-cheek."

"We all heard the laughter," Wong told Australia’s Nine Network. "We know it was a very successful meeting, and full credit to Kevin."

Rudd’s Past Criticisms Resurface

Rudd, who previously led Australia’s Labor Party government, had been a vocal critic of Trump during the former president’s time out of office. In social media posts, Rudd labeled Trump "the most destructive president in history" and a "traitor to the West," accusing him of dragging America and democracy "through the mud" following the January 6 Capitol riot.

Those comments were later deleted after Trump returned to power.

From Diplomat To Diplomatic Target

Appointed ambassador during Joe Biden’s presidency, Rudd was seen as a strategic choice for his deep expertise on China and fluent Mandarin, assets Canberra believed could strengthen Australia’s influence in Washington.

Trump, however, has long made his feelings about Rudd clear. During a campaign interview last year with British politician Nigel Farage, he called Rudd "nasty" and predicted that the former prime minister "won’t last long" in his diplomatic post.

Published at : 21 Oct 2025 11:42 AM (IST)
