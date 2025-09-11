Trump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTrump Aide Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At University; US Orders Flags At Half-Mast

President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff to honour Charlie Kirk. Trump described the killing as a grave attack on democratic values.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Charlie Kirk, the 31-year-old founder and CEO of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on Wednesday while speaking at a university in Utah. State Governor described the attack as a “political assassination,” sparking nationwide shock and condemnation.

Kirk had been addressing students at a debate hosted by his nonprofit when the incident occurred. According to witnesses, he was responding to a series of audience questions on gun violence and mass shootings when a single shot rang out inside the hall. Panic gripped the venue as attendees rushed to safety while Kirk collapsed on stage.

Law enforcement officials said two people were initially detained for questioning but were later released without charges. As of Wednesday night, no suspects were in custody, and investigations were ongoing to identify the gunman.

US Orders Flags at Half-Mast

President Donald Trump ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff to honour Kirk. Describing the killing as a grave attack on democratic values, Trump said: “I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived & died — free speech, citizenship, the rule of law, and love of God.”

Trump, who had often shared stage space with Kirk, announced the death on his social media platform Truth Social, calling him “Great, and even Legendary.”

Trump Expresses Grief Over Charlie’s Death

In his statement, Trump paid tribute to the young activist, saying: “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie.”

He added that Kirk’s life represented “patriotic devotion” and that his death would serve as a rallying point for Americans committed to free expression and civic values.

Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA at just 18, had become one of the most prominent conservative voices among younger generations. Known for his fiery speeches and strong alignment with Trump-era politics, he built TPUSA into one of the most influential right-wing student activist organisations in the country.

 His killing has triggered widespread mourning among supporters, while opponents too expressed shock at the escalation of political violence in the country.

 

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 07:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Donald Trump. Charlie Kirk Shot Dead US Flag Half Mast
Read more
