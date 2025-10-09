‘They Want Me To…’: Trump Likely To Visit Israel After Gaza Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Following a historic breakthrough in Gaza, US President Donald Trump is set to visit Israel later this week, potentially addressing the Knesset during his trip.

“I am expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days. They want me to speak in the Knesset, and I will certainly do so if they want it,” Trump told Axios. According to Israeli outlet Ynet, the US president is likely to touch down on Sunday.

Trump described the Gaza peace deal as a momentous achievement, telling reporters it marked “a great day for the world.”

“The whole world has come together on this one, Israel, every country has come together. This has been a fantastic day,” he said, adding, “This is a great day for the world. This is a wonderful day, a wonderful day for everybody.”

During a media interaction at the White House, Trump was handed a note by Senator Marco Rubio. He told reporters, “I was just given a note saying that we're very close to a deal in the Middle East and they're going to need me pretty quickly.”

This will be Trump’s first visit to Israel since returning to the White House. His previous trip dates back to 2016, shortly before the United States formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. In 2017, Trump issued a presidential proclamation ordering the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that reshaped decades of diplomatic policy.

Gaza Peace Deal Brings Hope

The anticipated visit comes on the heels of a landmark development: on Wednesday, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a Gaza ceasefire, pausing months of conflict in the Palestinian territory.

Trump took to Truth Social to announce the agreement, highlighting the historic nature of the accord.

“I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first Phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the Hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their Troops to an agreed upon line as the first steps toward a Strong, Durable, and Everlasting Peace. All Parties will be treated fairly!” he wrote.