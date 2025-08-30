Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSpanish Tourist Pours Beer Into Elephant's Trunk At Kenya Sanctuary, Probe Launched As Video Sparks Outrage

Spanish Tourist Pours Beer Into Elephant's Trunk At Kenya Sanctuary, Probe Launched As Video Sparks Outrage

A Spanish tourist is under investigation after pouring beer into an elephant’s trunk at a Kenyan sanctuary. The shocking video sparked outrage, with calls for fines, deportation, and lifetime bans from wildlife venues.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A Spanish tourist is facing investigation after a video surfaced showing him allegedly pouring beer into the trunk of an elephant at a wildlife sanctuary in Kenya. The clip, which has since been deleted, appeared on Instagram under the handle @skydive_kenya.

In the footage, the man can be seen drinking from a can of Tusker, one of Kenya’s most popular beers, before tipping the rest into the trunk of an elephant named Bupa. He captioned the video: "Just a tusker with a tusked friend."

Incident At Ol Jogi Conservancy

According to a BBC report, the incident happened last year at Ol Jogi Conservancy in Laikipia County, central Kenya. However, it only gained widespread attention recently after Kenyans on social media condemned the tourist’s actions.

Staff at the conservancy expressed their shock, telling reporters: "This should never have happened. We’re a conservation center, and we can’t allow that to happen. We don’t even allow people to go near the elephants."

Kenya Wildlife Service Launches Probe

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) confirmed that an investigation is underway to identify the man, who has not revealed his real name on social media. Spokesperson Paul Udoto stressed that such behavior is taken seriously and would not be tolerated.

Sanctuary Issues Statement

Last month, Ol Jogi Conservancy released a statement on Facebook, acknowledging the resurfaced video and confirming that Bupa, the elephant in question, is healthy.

"Ol Jogi Wildlife Conservancy is aware of a video resurfacing showing an individual feeding beer to one of our habituated elephants. Bupa has lived here for many years," the statement read.

It continued: "We take matters like this extremely seriously and remain committed to ensuring the well-being and dignity of the animals in our care."

Public Demands Accountability

The video has triggered a wave of anger online, with many demanding punishment for the tourist. Comments ranged from calls for heavy fines and deportation to lifelong bans from wildlife sanctuaries.

One outraged user wrote: "He should be fined and deported. End of holiday. And named." Another said: "Ban this dude from all wildlife venues for life."

A third person summed up the public sentiment: "Every animal on this planet deserves to feel safe and respected! This is absolutely disturbing, shameful, horrifying, and unacceptable."

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Spanish Tourist Elephant Kenya Tourist Pours Beer Elephant Ol Jogi Conservancy Elephant Incident Viral Elephant Beer Video Kenya
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
4 Dead, 1 Missing After Cloudburst Hits J&K's Ramban, Rescue Ops Underway
World
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
PM Modi Rides Bullet Train With Japanese PM Ishiba On Way To Sendai: WATCH
World
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
Explained: US Court Strikes Down Trump’s Tariffs As 'Illegal' — What Happened And What’s Next
World
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
'Still In Effect': Trump Defends Trade Policy As US Appeals Court Rules Most Of His Tariffs 'Illegal'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Court Rules Most Trump-Era Global Tariffs Illegal, Stays Decision Until October 14 | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Japan Visit: PM Modi Rides Japan's Bullet Train, to Visit Semiconductor Hub Before Heading to China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: BJP Booth President Found Dead in Hardoi After 9 Days Missing; Family Blames Police | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Cloudburst in Mandi's Katwandi Triggers Flash Floods, Damages Vehicles and Shops | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Heated Debate Erupts Over PM Modi Abuse, BJP vs Congress Turns Personal and Ugly | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
India’s Economic Ascent: How The World’s Youngest Major Economy Is Poised To Overtake Giants | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget