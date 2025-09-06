Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldSeparate mob violence incidents chill Bangladesh

Separate mob violence incidents chill Bangladesh

Dhaka, Sep 5 (PTI): Bangladesh on Friday witnessed two chilling incidents of violence when an Islamist mob burnt the corpse of a spiritual figure desecrating his grave, while another group set on fire the central office of Jatiya Party, an ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami Leagu.

By : PTI | Updated at : 06 Sep 2025 02:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Dhaka, Sep 5 (PTI): Bangladesh on Friday witnessed two chilling incidents of violence when an Islamist mob burnt the corpse of a spiritual figure desecrating his grave, while another group set on fire the central office of Jatiya Party, an ally of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League.

Police and media reports said a group of people claiming to be Muslim “monotheistic mass” burnt the body of Nura Pagla, known as a Sufi dervish, nearly two weeks after his death, desecrating his grave, exhuming the corpse and vandalising his shrine in western Rajbari district after Friday prayers.

A subsequent clash between Pagla’s followers and the Islamists left one person dead and over 100 wounded when vehicles of police and that of the local administrative chief were set on fire.

Officials said at least 22 people received treatment at the local government health complex while four were referred to a better health facility at neighbouring Faridpur as their wounds were critical.

The incident prompted Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus’s office to issue a statement vowing tough actions against the perpetrators of the attack, calling the incident “inhuman and despicable”.

In the second incident, the Jatiya Party (JP) office in the Purana Paltan area of Dhaka was set ablaze on Friday evening, a week after Gono Odhikar Parishad leader Nurul Haque Nur was critically wounded during when military troops came in aid of police forces, which were attacked by the activists of the group.

Gono Odhikar Parishad is a group aligned to last year’s violent movement dubbed as July Uprising that had toppled Hasina’s government on August 5, 2024.

The army and police dispersed the activists with batons and bamboo sticks last week but the security forces action drew harsh reaction on the next day when an official statement of the Bangladesh interim government” called it “brutal”.

“Such acts of violence are an assault not only on Mr Nur but also on the spirit of the democratic movement that brought the nation together in its historic struggle for justice and accountability,” the statement read.

Dhaka police attributed Friday evening’s act of arson to the same group but its general secretary Rashed Khan declined the allegation and said “we do not know who carried out the attack”.

But Khan simultaneously said that JP was an Awami League ally and “complicit in genocide”, an apparent reference to last year’s bloody movement, and added that the situation could have been averted if the government banned the party and arrested its chairman G M Quader.

"Police lobbed three sound grenades and used water cannons to disperse the Gono Odhikar Parishad activists," Deputy Police Commissioner Masud Alam told reporters.

According to private UNB news agency, activists of former prime minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and its allied groups took part in a rally near the scene prior to the attack.

The incident, however, did not draw any reaction from the interim government or Yunus’s office.

Unlike last Friday, the military troops kept them away from the scene of violence. PTI AR ARI

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Sep 2025 02:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 06 Sep 2025
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
'Undoubtedly, We'll Be Buying': Sitharaman Asserts India's Oil Purchase From Russia
Technology
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Google Fined €2.95 Billion By EU Over Adtech Abuses, Trump Threatens Retaliation
Health
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Did You Know You Have A Second Heart In Your Body? It Can Help You Live Longer
Cities
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health, Cancels Cabinet Meet
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Rushed To ICU In Mohali Amid Worsening Health
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dam Breach In Punjab Worsens Flood Crisis, Farmers Await Relief Amid Crop Destruction
Politics: BJP Slams Kerala Congress For Comparing Bihar To Beedi, Calls Remark An Insult
BJP Leader Sanjay Mayukh Slams Congress Over Bihar Remarks, Calls Rahul Gandhi’s Statement “Insulting”
NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
Why Modi Skipped PLA Parade But Attended SCO Summit: The Logic Of National Interest | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget