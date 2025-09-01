Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorld'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin

'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin

PM Modi said a way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. "This is the call of the entire humanity," he added.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 12:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China called for an end to the Ukraine war.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, PM Modi said, "We have been continuously discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. We welcome all the recent efforts for peace. We hope that all parties will move forward constructively. A way has to be found to end the conflict as soon as possible and establish lasting peace. This is the call of the entire humanity."

PM Modi said India and Russia have always stood shoulder to shoulder even in the most difficult situations. "Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity..."

'Very Happy To Meet You': Putin Tells Modi

Putin told PM Modi that he was very happy after the meeting. "SCO provides a platform to unite the countries of the Global South and East...December 21, 2025, marks the 15th anniversary of the elevation of India-Russia ties to a 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'...We enjoy a multi-faceted relationship...Today's meeting is expected to provide a significant boost to the India-Russia relationship. Russia and India enjoy very good relations," he said.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 12:25 PM (IST)
