Russian Students Develop World’s First Anti-Drone Rifle Training Simulator Using Unreal Engine

HomeNewsWorldRussian Students Develop World’s First Anti-Drone Rifle Training Simulator Using Unreal Engine

Students in Russia have created a simulator for training with anti-drone rifles and detectors, using Unreal Engine to mimic real drone warfare and equipment for immersive, cost-effective training.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)

Moscow [Russia], August 4 (ANI/ Izvestia): Students of the Southern Federal University (SFU) have developed the world's first training platform simulator that simulates working with anti-drone rifles and drone detection systems.

This is a virtual environment where one can practice in real-world drone warfare scenarios. In the program, one can practice the skills of using different models of anti--drone guns (for example, "Pars" and "Harpy"), detectors (such as "Bulat" version 3) and drones - from FPV devices to DJI and military "Leleki-100".

Each virtual device is an exact copy of its real counterpart. To create such detail, the developers used the powerful Unreal Engine game engine. The main goal is to make the training as close to reality as possible: they simulate radio signals, GPS operation and device interaction, so that practicing here is the same as at a special training ground.

The program helps to develop practical skills: to use an anti-drone rifle correctly, to work with detectors, to make quick decisions in stressful situations. There is also a theoretical part -- a section with educational materials and tests. The tests include not only questions from books, but also videos with real scenarios where you need to choose the right action, representatives of the development team said.

Military expert Yuri Lyamin believes that the simulator is useful at the initial stage of training, as it allows you to study the basic algorithms of actions, characteristics of equipment and save money.
"However, after the simulator, it is mandatory to practice skills at a real training ground. For full immersion, it is better to finalize the project using VR and physical models of guns, since the tactile sensations from the mass--dimensional analogues improve the habituation to weapons," the expert concluded. (ANI/ Izvestia)

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Aug 2025 09:40 AM (IST)
Pars Unreal Engine Anti-drone Simulator Southern Federal University Drone Warfare Training Anti-drone Rifle Drone Detection Military Simulator Harpy Bulat Leleki-100 VR Training
