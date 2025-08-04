Russia Urges 'Utmost Restraint' Over 'Nuclear Rhetoric' After Trump Deploys Submarines

Russia on Monday urged caution after US President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines following his online spat with Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev.

“We approach any statements related to nuclear issues with great caution,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday, as reported by The Moscow Times. “Russia is firmly committed to nuclear non-proliferation, and we believe that all parties should exercise the utmost restraint when it comes to nuclear rhetoric.”

Peskov's remarks comes after Trump's nuclear submarines announcement and also amid Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff' visit to Moscow.

"We are always happy to see Mr. Witkoff in Moscow... We consider such contact important, substantial and helpful," the Kremlin spokesman said, adding that there was a possibility of a meeting between Witkoff and President Vladimir Putin.

Trump's row with Medvedev

Donald Trump on Friday ordered the deployment of two nuclear submarines after Medvedev, the former Russian President between 2008-2012, issued a warning, making a reference to a hypothetical Soviet doomsday device that was capable to launch a nuclear counterstrike even if the nation's leadership was eliminated, The Moscow Times reported.

In his post on X, Medvedev warned Trump that each new ultimatum is a "threat and a step towards war." The Russia leader also warned the US against playing the "ultimatum game," which made Trump upset.

Thereafter, speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump said the submarines were "in the region." However, he did not clarify their location or whether they were nuclear-armed or nuclear-powered.

Responding to the Russian official, Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social: "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."

Peskov downplayed the US President's remarks, saying that US submarines are regularly deployed as part of standard operations. However, he reacted to Trump's comments that hinted at a potential nuclear standoff, saying "there can be no winners in a nuclear war.”

The row between the leaders comes as Trump continues to press Russia to end the Ukraine war. Initially, Trump had set a 50-day deadline for a ceasefire, but later he reduced it to 10-12 days, due to his "disappointment" with Putin.