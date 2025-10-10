Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldRussia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Citing Efforts To End Ukraine War

Russia Backs Trump For Nobel Peace Prize, Citing Efforts To End Ukraine War

Russia supports Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, praising his Ukraine peace efforts, while Zelensky says Ukraine may nominate him if he secures a ceasefire.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Oct 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Russia on Friday voiced its support for US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, just hours before the Norwegian Nobel Committee was set to announce this year’s winner. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reportedly made the statement ahead of the announcement.

Moscow has consistently praised Trump’s efforts to halt the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also indicated on Thursday that Kyiv would consider nominating Trump for the prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.

Over the past few months, Trump has actively campaigned for the award, publicly declaring he deserves it and appealing directly to Norwegian officials. His push gained momentum after helping broker a ceasefire and a potential peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Trump’s son, Eric, encouraged followers on X to “retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize,” while the White House posted a photo of Trump, calling him “The Peace President.”

Hours before the announcement, Trump highlighted his achievements, citing the Gaza deal, ending “eight wars,” and preventing escalation between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. However, New Delhi has denied US claims regarding its role in the ceasefire, stating that Pakistan’s DGMO requested a halt in attacks. Trump also criticized former President Obama, claiming he received the award “for doing absolutely nothing.”

Despite these efforts, longtime Nobel observers told the Associated Press that Trump’s chances of winning remain slim. Last year’s prize went to Nihon Hidankyo, a grassroots Japanese group of atomic bomb survivors campaigning against nuclear weapons. The Nobel Peace Prize is the only Nobel award presented in Oslo, Norway, and is often awarded to individuals or organizations for long-term, verifiable contributions to peace.

Published at : 10 Oct 2025 12:13 PM (IST)
Opinion
