Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut

Poland temporarily closed all its major airports on Wednesday after reporting multiple violations of its airspace by “drone-type objects” during Russia’s latest wave of strikes on Ukraine.

The army’s operational command confirmed on X that operations were underway to “identify and neutralise the targets.” Four airports were affected, including Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport near the Ukrainian border, and Lublin Airport, according to a notice posted on the US Federal Aviation Administration website.

NATO and Polish fighter jets were scrambled amid reports of Russian drones entering Polish airspace. The Polish armed forces said its aircraft, radar, and air defence systems were placed on the “highest state of readiness” to safeguard national security.

The shutdown comes as Russia intensified its assault on Ukrainian regions near the Polish border, heightening tensions along NATO’s eastern flank.