Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPoland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut

Poland's Airspace Violated By 'Drone-Type Objects' From Russia, Major Airports Shut

NATO and Polish fighter jets were scrambled amid reports of Russian drones entering Polish airspace. The Polish armed forces said its aircraft was placed on the “highest state of readiness”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 07:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Poland temporarily closed all its major airports on Wednesday after reporting multiple violations of its airspace by “drone-type objects” during Russia’s latest wave of strikes on Ukraine.

The army’s operational command confirmed on X that operations were underway to “identify and neutralise the targets.” Four airports were affected, including Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport, Warsaw Modlin Airport, Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport near the Ukrainian border, and Lublin Airport, according to a notice posted on the US Federal Aviation Administration website.

NATO and Polish fighter jets were scrambled amid reports of Russian drones entering Polish airspace. The Polish armed forces said its aircraft, radar, and air defence systems were placed on the “highest state of readiness” to safeguard national security.

The shutdown comes as Russia intensified its assault on Ukrainian regions near the Polish border, heightening tensions along NATO’s eastern flank.

Published at : 10 Sep 2025 07:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Poland Russia Ukraine War Poland Russia Drone Russia Drone Poland Poland Airports
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Trump Says US, India Talks On Trade Barriers To Continue: 'Will Speak With Very Good Friend Modi Soon'
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
World
‘Violence In Nepal Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
‘Violence Heart-Rending’: PM Modi Urges Peace; Nepal Army Takes Charge Of Security Amid Arson
India
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': Vice President-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
'Nationalistic Ideology Victorious': VP-Elect Radhakrishnan After Bigger-Than-Expected Margin Of Win
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget