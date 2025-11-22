PM Modi meets Naspers chairman, CEO in Johannesburg; discusses expanding India’s digital ecosystem

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Naspers chairman and CEO on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and discussed expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem.

Modi met with Chairman Koos Bekker and CEO Fabricio Bloisi of the South African multinational internet and technology company and the discussions focussed on “expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem, AI, Startup and space sectors and explore new avenues in consumer market and technology”, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

“Naspers’ success in India reflects ease of doing business and the strength of the Startup ecosystem in India,” he added.

“Deepening investment linkages featured prominently in the discussions. It is commendable how Naspers is actively working with our talented youth across diverse sectors,” Modi said on X.

Separately, Modi also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment and people-to-people ties.

Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Modi arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng, where he was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome.

This is the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. PTI GSP GSP

