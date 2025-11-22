Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldPM Modi meets Naspers chairman, CEO in Johannesburg; discusses expanding India’s digital ecosystem

PM Modi meets Naspers chairman, CEO in Johannesburg; discusses expanding India’s digital ecosystem

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Naspers chairman and CEO on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and discussed expanding investments in India’s digital ecosyste.

By : PTI | Updated at : 22 Nov 2025 12:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Johannesburg, Nov 21 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Naspers chairman and CEO on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit and discussed expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem.

Modi met with Chairman Koos Bekker and CEO Fabricio Bloisi of the South African multinational internet and technology company and the discussions focussed on “expanding investments in India’s digital ecosystem, AI, Startup and space sectors and explore new avenues in consumer market and technology”, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

“Naspers’ success in India reflects ease of doing business and the strength of the Startup ecosystem in India,” he added.

“Deepening investment linkages featured prominently in the discussions. It is commendable how Naspers is actively working with our talented youth across diverse sectors,” Modi said on X.

Separately, Modi also met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and the two leaders took stock of progress in cooperation in diverse areas, including defence and security, critical minerals, trade & investment and people-to-people ties.

Modi met Albanese hours after he arrived in South Africa to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Modi arrived at Waterkloof Air Force Base (AFB) in Gauteng, where he was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome.

This is the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. The African Union became a member of the G20 during India’s presidency in 2023. PTI GSP GSP

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Nov 2025 01:00 AM (IST)
Tags :
World Latest News News World News World News Headlines India News World News Today 22 Nov 2025
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
'Slap In Face Of Bihar People': RJD, Prashant Kishor Slam NDA After Formation Of New Cabinet
India
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
India Reopens Tourist Visas For Chinese Nationals As Relations Thaw After LAC Standoff: Report
Celebrities
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
Shraddha Kapoor's Brother, Siddhant Kapoor Summoned By Mumbai Police In Rs 252-Crore Drugs Case
News
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Nitish Hands Over Home Ministry To BJP, Samrat Choudhary Takes Charge: Full List Of Portfolios
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi Set To Depart For South Africa To Attend G20 Summit And Hold Key Bilateral Meetings
Political Clash Escalates In Bengal As BJP Says Mamata Fears Losing Power Over SIR Process
Speeding Car Runs Over Woman Near Prem Mandir In Vrindavan, CCTV Shows Overtaking Gone Wrong
Assam Elephant Rescue, Mohan Bhagwat’s Big Statement And Major National Incidents Spark Debate
PM Kisan Crop Insurance Scheme Expanded; Farmers To Get Relief For Wildlife Damage And Disasters
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Tejas Jet Crash Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget